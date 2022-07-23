New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump will address supporters at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on Saturday evening.

Trump’s speech is scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m. ET, following a Friday evening rally in Arizona to support Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Cary Lake.

In a call with top Turning Point USA operatives on Friday, Trump mentioned what he says is a fast-growing GOP and teased a “barn burner” speech planned for Saturday night.

“We’re growing like you’ve never seen,” Trump told a group of more than two-dozen members of TPUSA, many of whom were TPUSA college chapter presidents and vice presidents from swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“I see something — a very important preview, that has to do with Hispanics and the Hispanic population,” Trump said. “And they’re literally breaking into the Republican Party. And people never really thought that was possible. But they’re founders, they’re great people so it’s possible.”

Trump’s appearance at the annual event followed several other prominent Republicans, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — addressed the crowd of young people in attendance.

This year’s meeting in Tampa marks TPUSA’s eighth Student Action Summit. Before the event, TPUSA guarantees “A wonderful celebration of self-expression, self-confidence and self-acceptance.”

