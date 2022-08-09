New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump slammed the Biden administration for having prior knowledge of Monday’s FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, accusing the president of “knowing everything” about it.

“Biden knows all about Hunter’s “deals,” just like he knows all about this,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In an earlier post, Trump lamented the “terrible” incident at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday.

“We are a third world country, no better than a banana republic,” Trump wrote.

He referred to the FBI raid as a continuation of the Russian collusion allegations against him and impeachment “hoaxes.”

“To make matters worse, in my opinion, a coordinated attack by radical left Democrats with state & local DA & AGs,” Trump said.

The White House has repeatedly said President Biden had no prior knowledge of the FBI raid and learned about it through public reports “as did the American people.”

Asked if Biden or any White House officials knew or were informed of the attack, “No. The president was not briefed and he was not aware,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “No, nobody at the White House was given a heads-up. No, that didn’t happen.”

TRUMP VS. National Archives: A timeline leading up to the Mar-a-Lago ride

Agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. Trump was in New York City on his way to Bedminster.

A federal judge had to sign the warrant after determining that FBI agents showed probable cause before descending on Trump’s shuttered-for-the-season home — he was in New York, a thousand or so miles away at the time. of search.

Monday’s search intensified a months-long investigation into how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. A special grand jury is investigating attempts to tamper with the results of the 2020 presidential election and increases the legal risk Trump faces as he lays the groundwork for another White House run.

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.