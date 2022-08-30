Trudeau vows to revise funding for anti-racist group after ‘unacceptable’ tweets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is conducting a “full review” of funding for an anti-racism group whose senior adviser sent a series of tweets about “Jewish white supremacists.”

Trudeau says the government is putting in place procedures to ensure that no hateful organization or individual receives public money in the future.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that federal dollars go to this organization that demonstrates xenophobia, racism and anti-Semitism,” Trudeau said at a press conference in Kitchener, Ontario.

“We make sure that better processes are in place to ensure that no other organization or hateful people get away.”

Last week, Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen cut public funding for the Public Media Advocacy Center by $133,000 and suspended an anti-racism project it oversees after it became aware of what Hussen called a “reprehensible and vile” tweet posted by his senior consultant Leith Maruf.

Trudeau’s comments come as the organization’s other past funding is scrutinized.

Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller said he wants a refund of the grant money his county office recommended for the 2018 Canada Summer Jobs program.

CMAC did not immediately respond to a new request for comment.

A lawyer representing Maruf distinguished between his client’s tweets about what he calls “Jewish white supremacists” and Jews in general, saying that Maruf harbors no animosity towards the Jewish faith as a collective group.