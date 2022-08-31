Trudeau urges federal leaders to resist aggressive persecution of politicians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called on Canada’s political leaders to strongly condemn acts of aggression and intimidation against politicians before the country is forced to “rethink” how elected officials and the public interact safely.

“We need a connection that we have always been proud of. [on]so that Canadians can be closer to those who represent them,” Trudeau told reporters outside Rideau Hall.

“But the aggressive intimidation, hate-filled tactics of a small number of people are forcing us to rethink the freedoms we enjoyed as parliamentarians.”

Trudeau’s comments come just days after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally assaulted during a stop at city hall in Grande Prairie, Alta, over the weekend.

Video of the incident shows a man following Freeland as she enters an elevator, calling her a “traitor” and a “fucking bitch” and telling her to leave the province.

Freeland called the actions of the man who confronted her “wrong”, but also repeatedly pointed out that otherwise her tour of Alberta went smoothly.

“One unfortunate incident in no way overshadows the warmth of the reception given to me,” Freeland said on Wednesday morning in Calgary.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the incident “reprehensible”. The RCMP says it will investigate.

WATCH: Trudeau reacts to Christia Freeland incident

Trudeau reacts to video of violent incident involving Deputy Prime Minister Freeland and Albertan After a video appeared online showing a man scolding Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is no place for hate in Canadian democracy.

Trudeau said episodes of aggression against politicians will become more common if political leaders remain silent, or worse, fuel the hostility that fuels these clashes.

“The tone of our democracy, the tone of our political debate, is set by the politicians who are sent to Ottawa to represent their communities,” he said.

“This is something that all parliamentarians and all leaders should be against… to say, ‘No, we’re not going to become the toxic, polarized country that some people think we should be.’

The Prime Minister has warned that women and people of color will be denied entry into public service if bullying confrontations become the new norm.

“I think we need to be especially clear that people who are members of the visible minority and women may be particularly vulnerable,” Freeland said at her press conference in Calgary. She noted that most politicians and journalists in Canada do not have access to the level of protection and security offered to cabinet ministers.

Helena Jacek, who was introduced as the new procurement minister on Wednesday, spoke after Trudeau and said she experienced increased “verbal abuse and somewhat intimidating behavior” during last year’s elections.

“If this behavior is accepted as the norm, then we will be in a much more serious position than we are now,” added Filomena Tassi, who switched roles with Jacek in a small cabinet shuffle.

WATCH: Alberta man attacks Vice Premier Christia Freeland

Alberta man insults Christia Freeland, causing outrage on social media A video widely shared on social media shows several people approaching Freeland as she walks through Grande Prairie City Hall to the elevator.

Clashes like the one at Freeland in Alberta are on the rise, according to the Canadian General Intelligence Agency.

A 2020 Canadian Security Intelligence Service report obtained by CBC News as a result of an access to information request states that “Political actors in Canada are increasingly facing threats of online violence and abuse.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was verbally assaulted in May while campaigning in Peterborough, Ontario. during elections in Ontario.

Protesters outside the NDP campaign office followed Singh to a car, yelling at him and calling him a “fucking piece of shit”. Singh later said that the meeting was one of the most disturbing events of his political career.

Trudeau himself faced bullying on numerous occasions during the 2021 federal election campaign. Man in London, Ontario. gravel pelted the prime minister and held a separate campaign rally in Bolton, Ontario. was canceled for security reasons.

Conservative politicians, including MP Michel Rempel Garner, have also raised concerns about increasingly violent behavior in public.

“In this latest campaign, I have never felt so insecure,” Rempel Garner told CBC News last year.

Trudeau considers security changes

Despite growing concerns about threats against politicians, Trudeau has not confirmed any plans to increase security measures for parliamentarians or provide continued personal security for cabinet ministers.

“We are considering various solutions,” Trudeau said in French, when asked about possible changes.

Earlier this summer, the federal government began providing MPs with mobile “panic buttons” that can be used to immediately alert Parliamentary Protective Services or local police for quick response.

Tassi said she would prefer the federal government find ways to directly respond to acts of intimidation and aggression before it considers strengthening security and increasing distance between politicians and the public.

“That’s not the answer,” Tassi said. “The answer is that this behavior needs to end.”