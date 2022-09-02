Trudeau says Manitoba PM is being dishonest among politicians on carbon tax

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday accused some politicians of being dishonest about the implications of the federal carbon tax.

The comment, addressed in part to Manitoba’s premier Heather Stefanson, was the latest episode in a long-running dispute over carbon prices between the province and Ottawa.

“Where the Prime Minister and others around the country seem to be not being honest with Canadians is in places like Manitoba where there is a federal pollution price, average families get more money back from the pollution price than from the extra pollution prices. pollution costs them dearly,” Trudeau said in Winnipeg shortly before a half-hour meeting with Stefanson.

“We have found a way to fight climate change by supporting families who need this support, and we are going to continue to do so.”

Trudeau’s comments were in response to Stefanson’s demands for a temporary suspension of the carbon tax to help people cope with inflation. Earlier this year, she sent a joint letter with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Mo urging Trudeau to take action.

‘It’s time to help’: Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson addresses rising inflation in her province Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today to discuss the suspension of the carbon tax and an increase in health care transfers. “What is needed is money in the pockets of the people of Manitoba right now,” she said.

After the meeting, Stefanson said that she and Trudeau discussed the issue, but disagreements remained. She said suspending the tax would be more beneficial than collecting it and then rebating it.

“The people of Manitoba need this money now. So instead of taking money from them and going through discounts and all that, just leave the money with them,” she said.

Trudeau also fought Stefanson’s predecessor, Brian Pallister, over carbon pricing. The Progressive Conservative provincial government planned to introduce its own carbon tax in 2017, but canceled it after Ottawa said the provincial tax was not high enough.

The federal Liberal government then introduced its own “support” system. He increases the cost of gasoline, natural gas, and other goods, and then pays back the money with rebate checks.

Manitoba went to court and said that the federal government did not have the right to impose support measures. Last year, a federal court sided with Ottawa.

Earlier Thursday, the four Atlantic premiers sent a letter to the federal government asking for a short-term extension of the deadline for submitting plans for their own carbon pricing systems. The letter says the additional costs associated with the tax will add to inflationary pressures in Atlantic Canada.

The deadline for Ottawa provinces to submit their plans is Friday.

Tories Stefanson are working more closely with the federal government on several fronts, including a recent agreement to upgrade the rail line to Churchill in the north of the province. Both governments are also working together to boost immigration levels, Stefanson said.

But there are other points of contention as well. Stefanson criticized the federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30% by 2030. The issue was discussed during the meeting, Stefanson said, and she and the prime minister remain at odds.

During his one-day visit to Winnipeg, Trudeau also met medical students at Saint-Boniface University in a simulated hospital room with fully equipped beds and patient mannequins.

Then Trudeau visited a kindergarten with his parents and children.