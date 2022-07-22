Trudeau says he doesn’t believe Russia will support Ukrainian grain export deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not convinced Russia will delay its end of the deal to open Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations paving the way for the export of millions of tons of much-needed Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian grain and fertilizer, ending a wartime standoff that threatened food security around the world.

When asked on Friday if he trusts Russia to keep his side of the deal, Trudeau said he had little faith in Moscow.

“Canada’s confidence in the reliability of Russia is practically zero. They have shown nothing but distrust,” Trudeau told reporters during a media appearance.

Both sides said Russia and Ukraine, two of the world’s largest food exporters, sent their defense and infrastructure ministers, respectively, to Istanbul to attend the signing ceremony.

Russia created global food and energy crises: Trudeau

The blockade by the Russian Black Sea Fleet exacerbated disruptions in global supply chains and, along with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, fueled high food and energy inflation after Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24.

Trudeau accused Russia of creating both crises by invading Ukraine.

“They hastened the global energy crisis, the global food crisis with their illegal invasion of Ukraine, and all of the rest of us have been working very, very hard to try and alleviate these problems around the world,” he said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate agreements with UN Secretary General António Guterres and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The ceremony was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

UN Secretary General called the deal a “beacon of hope”

“Today there is a lighthouse on the Black Sea,” Guterres said. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of opportunity, a beacon of help in a world that needs it more than ever.”

“You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interest of all,” he said, addressing the representatives of Russia and Ukraine.

Trudeau said he had spoken to Guterres in recent weeks and was “optimistic” about the deal, but added that he wanted to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security were not compromised.

“This is something we will be watching very, very closely to make sure it doesn’t put Ukraine at further risk,” he said.

On Friday, Agriculture Secretary Trudeau was more optimistic.

“I sincerely hope that this agreement will move forward and that [Ukraine] will be able to export their grains and other food products to countries that need them,” Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibo said at a press conference.

The resumption of grain shipments is a serious test, the expert believes

Before the war, Ukraine usually exported five to six million tons of grain monthly. According to Joseph Glauber, former chief economist at the USDA, it could be difficult for exports to return to those levels even with this new deal.

“I think it will take time and it will be very unreliable in the near future,” he said.

Glauber said it may be difficult to find insurance companies willing to insure ships and grain shipments while the conflict continues.

“Hopefully this will lead to more normalization [of] agricultural trade, and so the insurance companies can come back and say, “Okay, we are ready to take on these risks,” he said. “Honestly, I think it will be a big challenge.”