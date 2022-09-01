type here...
CANADA POLITICS Trudeau defends CSIS after British author claims agency informant...
CANADAPOLITICS

Trudeau defends CSIS after British author claims agency informant smuggled girls into Syria

By printveela editor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday backed the country’s leading civilian intelligence agency in response to allegations that one of its contractors helped sell three British teenage girls to Islamic State extremists seven years ago.

New book by British writer Richard Curbage. The Secret History of the Five Eyes — will be published on Thursday. It alleges that a Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) informant smuggled 15-year-old Shamima Begum and her high school friends Kadiza Sultana and Amir Abasa — aged 16 and 15 at the time — to northern Syria, and that the informant told his Canadian handlers .

The book goes on to state that CSIS later contacted the London Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism department, which was investigating the disappearance of the teenagers, and asked that the agency not draw attention to itself.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says CSIS and other intelligence agencies must follow “strict rules”. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Trudeau said the government would look into the claims.

“The fight against terrorism requires our intelligence services to continue to be flexible and creative in their approaches,” Trudeau said after the swearing-in of two cabinet ministers on Thursday.

“But every step of the way, they are bound by the strict rules, principles and values ​​that Canadians hold dear, including the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and we expect those rules to be respected.”

Trudeau said “strong oversight mechanisms exist” for the intelligence services, referring to the Parliamentarians’ Committee on National Security and Intelligence (NSICOP).

(From left) Kadiza Sultana, 16, Shamima Begum, 15, and Amira Abase, 15, undergo security checks at Gatwick Airport before flying to Turkey February 17, 2015. (Metropolitan Police/Associated Press)

Kerbage alleges that whistleblower Mohammed al-Rashid helped teenage girls travel to ISIS-controlled Syria, photographed British schoolgirls’ passports on his phone and showed them to his Canadian handler in Jordan. By the time the information was passed on to the British and Metropolitan Police, Kerby argues, the girls were already in ISIS territory.

Two girls – Sultana and Abaze – are already dead, and the Begum was denied permission to return to the UK and stripped of British citizenship.

Her lawyers argued that the deprivation of her citizenship was unfair because she was a victim of human trafficking.

Tasnime Akunji, one of her lawyers, told CBC Radio. How does this happen on Wednesday that the fact his client was sold is well known, but reporting that Canadian officials were aware of it is “good” for her case.

“The thing is, they reported it to the police, who didn’t tell us. Or that Richard Walton, then head of the investigation, decided for the past seven years not to mention any of this to the family, but rather to put it in a book that he was happy to publish, which we think is pretty blatant with his side,” Akunji said, referring to an interview Walton gave to Kerbage for a forthcoming book.

“Perverted Phrase”

Trudeau’s assertion that the intelligence services must be “flexible” and “creative” drew a strong backlash from Akunji, who cited the extradition and torture of Canadian engineer Mahar Arar in Syria in the early 2000s.

“It’s all good when the prime minister, president or head of state says, ‘Yes, we follow the rules,’ but this is clearly not the case,” Akunji said.

“In many instances, and in this case, being flexible is more, perhaps, a twisted phrase when you say that intelligence is worth more than children’s lives.”

Both Canadian and British security officials say they do not comment on intelligence matters.

Begum currently lives in a detention camp in northern Syria. She gave birth to three children, all of whom died young.

