Trudeau changes cabinet, swapping Ontario’s ministers of procurement and economic development

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau changed his cabinet on Wednesday, replacing the Minister of Procurement with the Minister of Economic Development of Ontario.

Philomena Tassi has been moved from her position as Minister of Public Services and Procurement to her new role as Minister in charge of the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario.

In her statement, Tassi said that her husband had suffered two strokes in the past year and that her move came after she asked to reduce workload.

“Last month, I met with the Prime Minister to discuss the balance between my family’s needs and my travel needs as Minister of Public Services and Procurement, a department that operates in every corner of this country,” she said.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister for approaching my situation as a problem to be solved and solved, and not as a choice between family or public service,” she added.

Tassi’s procurement role is being taken over by Helena Jacek, who has been transferred from her position in Ontario.

Not all.