Trudeau announces small cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday
CANADA POLITICS

Trudeau announces small cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday

By printveela editor

-

3
0
CBC News confirmed reports that there will be a minor reshuffle in the federal cabinet on Wednesday.

According to sources who spoke confidentially with CBC News, the reshuffle came as a cabinet minister decided to leave his current position for personal reasons.

The Canadian press, citing several sources, reports that the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Philomena Tassi, asked to change jobs due to family health problems.

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan for Wednesday, he will attend the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall at 10:00 a.m., followed by a press conference 20 minutes later.

WATCH / The Power Panel on what to look for when shuffling the cabinet on Wednesday

Power Panel on what to look for when shuffling your office on Wednesday

Power panelists Brian Gallant, Shakir Chambers, Françoise Boivin and Jason Markusoff look forward to Wednesday’s federal cabinet reshuffle.

The cabinet changes come ahead of the Liberal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver.

