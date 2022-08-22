Trudeau and Germany’s Scholz are lukewarm about the idea of ​​exporting Canadian natural gas to Europe

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, appeared to be scathing about the idea of ​​supplying Canadian natural gas to Europe when asked about the proposal on Monday.

At a press conference in Montreal, the two leaders instead suggested that their priority was to develop cleaner energy sources like green hydrogen in Canada for export to Europe to help solve the continent’s energy crisis.

While not ruling out the role of Canadian natural gas in alleviating Europe’s energy shortage, Trudeau said there is not yet a clear business case for building an LNG export terminal in St. John, New Brunswick, or elsewhere.

Trudeau said the natural gas would have to be transported by pipeline from Western Canada’s gas fields to a yet-to-be-built liquefaction terminal on the Atlantic coast.

Trudeau said it would be a costly undertaking and might not be a smart investment given Europe’s commitment to a quick transition to a cleaner economy.

“One of the challenges associated with LNG is the amount of investment needed to build the appropriate infrastructure,” he said.

“There has never been a strong business case because of the distance from gas fields, because of the need to transport this gas over long distances before liquefaction.”

Trudeau said private companies are exploring whether such a multibillion-dollar investment would be worthwhile in this “new context.”

The war in Ukraine has turned the world energy market upside down.

Russia, a major supplier of natural gas to Europe, has been accused of withholding some of its supplies in response to devastating sanctions imposed by Western countries, including Germany, over its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

To reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, observers have floated the idea of ​​shipping some Canadian natural gas across the Atlantic to terminals in Germany.

But with Canada slow to develop proposed LNG facilities in the Atlantic provinces, this scenario is unlikely to materialize any time soon.

Construction work underway on a castle island in Brunsbüttel, northern Germany, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. A North Sea port is being discussed as the site for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP Photo)

Trudeau said Canada will push forward with LNG projects already under construction on the country’s west coast, terminals that will supply gas to another energy-deficient region: Asia.

With more gas coming from Canada, he said, other major suppliers like Qatar will have more freedom to ship their products to Germany and other European countries.

“Now our best [solution] is to continue to contribute to the global market by displacing the gas and energy that Germany and Europe can get from other sources,” Trudeau said.

Scholz said Germany is interested in helping Canada develop its hydrogen production capacity – it’s still a nascent industry with very little production – so that it can eventually use the resource.

On Tuesday, Trudeau and Scholz will travel to Newfoundland and Labrador to meet with companies there that are presenting new hydrogen projects that could eventually power Europe.

Germany is interested in “green” hydrogen, a type of fuel that is produced by electrolysis without any emissions.

People inspect a transparent hydrogen-powered Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell model at the 2015 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

In a recent report, Canada’s Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco found that Canada’s actual annual production of hydrogen is only about 3 megatons – almost all of it is “grey” hydrogen, a dirtier form that produces roughly twice the emissions of natural gas. .

The commissioner said there are doubts that hydrogen can play any significant role in Canada in the short term because very little of the necessary infrastructure, such as hydrogen pipelines and liquefaction plants, is in place.

Green hydrogen is also prohibitively expensive. The commissioner found that a gigajoule of natural gas costs about $3.79 to produce, while a gigajoule of green hydrogen costs more than $60 if produced using electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

But Scholz said rapid technological innovation is possible, and hydrogen could soon become a critical energy source for major industrial economies.

“We are currently scaling them up, which will really change the world of industry and manufacturing around the world,” he said.

“It’s like all other industrial processes from the past. It starts out slow, but then there comes a point where there is a big scale day in and day out because so many different industries have decided they need to change.”