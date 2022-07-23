Trouble at the airport upset you? Instead, take the train and choose “slow travel”

Day 6 6:39 Going Slow: A Rail Enthusiast Suggests Taking a Scenic Route

The flight delays, cancellations and lost luggage that many Canadians have experienced while traveling this summer are not the best way to start a vacation.

But there are alternatives – it just might take a little longer to get where you’re going.

“Slow travel can mean a lot to different people. For some, this may mean, say, visiting a destination and spending a lot of time there, rather than moving from place to place,” Vincent Gragnani, Master’s student. at the City University of New York, said Day 6.

“And for some people, that may mean using slower transport. For example, the train ride, which I really love.”

On his blog, Gragnani explores slow travel, especially train travel in the US and Canada, through the lens of environmental justice and psychology. low speed rail.

Vincent Gragnani is a graduate student at the City University of New York and has a passion for trains. He estimates he has traveled more than 32,000 km by train in the US and Canada, 14,600 km of that during the pandemic alone. (Presented by Vincent Gragnani)

It also has mileage to back it up.

He estimates he has traveled more than 32,000 km by train in the US and Canada, 14,600 km of that during the pandemic alone.

“On my first trip during the pandemic, I rode the Amtrak Cardinal, which is the longest route between New York and Chicago, over 24 hours,” he said.

“There are some sections where you go through canyons that you can only see by train or river raft. There are no roads, which also means no Wi-Fi, no phone service, no way to really connect with the outside world. world. You kind of like that moment. And for me it was priceless.”

After closing several routes and reducing the frequency of trains on others during the pandemic, VIA Rail has restored many, though not all, of its services.

In a statement, VIA told CBC Radio that it was seeing an increase in demand for travel, but did not elaborate on whether current air travel issues could be a factor in that increase.

“After two years of the pandemic, people are looking to travel again this summer and we are ready to welcome customers aboard our trains and do our part to encourage Canadians and tourists to get out and explore this beautiful country,” the statement said. .

“Magic Zone”

Singer and musician Orit Shimoni walked slowly for years until the COVID-19 pandemic brought most routes to a halt.

“It’s just a separate magical area. She is not like anything else. You are on the move with other people, and you are all in this shared, collective experience that is not connected to normal daily life,” she said.

She regularly performed for passengers on the VIA “Canadian” cross-country train, a 4,466 km route covered in four days and four nights.

WATCH | Orit Shimoni sings songs inspired by her years of train travel:

She also relied on bus routes, similar to those previously offered by the now defunct Greyhound, to get to shows around the country. She is currently based in Winnipeg and hopes to be back on the road soon.

Traveling on The Canadian in particular gave her enough time to meet people from all walks of life with a level of detail that flying on an airplane could not achieve.

“I always joked that there are many layers to meeting people. For example, on the first day there will be superficial questions. On the second day, you will learn a little background. long philosophical conversations.

Psychology of train travel.

Gragnani’s writing and research focused on the psychology of how travel affects the mind and changes experience.

“There is a growing field of psychology called environmental psychology that looks at the impact that natural and built environments have on us,” he explained.

At the same time, care for the environment is also taken into account.

A Via Rail train bound for Toronto is seen at Dorval station in Montreal in 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Commercial air travel is a huge contributor to carbon emissions—up to two percent of total human carbon dioxide production, according to 2019 air transport industry data.

This led to a phenomenon known as flight shame. Perhaps best known for its popularization by environmentalist Greta Thunberg, its proponents advocate more sustainable forms of travel, including trains rather than planes.

It should be noted that while VIA bills itself as “the most environmentally friendly form of intercity transport”, this is not always the case, depending on origin and destination.

After all, not so slow

For others, massive airport delays mean that so-called slow travel is actually no slower than trying to fly, and may be more comfortable or even faster.

Comedian and Twitch streamer Blaine Smith is stuck in Chicago with an eight-hour delay due to a connecting flight from Austin, Texas to his home in Toronto.

For his next fall trip to Montreal, he booked a train ticket instead.

“It’s funny, a lot of people call it slow travel, when in fact, overall, it seems like it’s the same amount of time that all this nonsense is done.”

Blaine Smith is a comedian and Twitch streamer from Toronto. He often prefers to take a train rather than fly whenever possible, especially given the recent glut of delays, cancellations and other issues at the airport. (metal comedy/Instagram)

Not for all

This does not mean that a train ride will eliminate all possible travel annoyances.

Earlier this month, VIA Rail came to a tentative agreement with a union representing 2,400 of its employees to avoid a potential strike.

Public transit advocates have criticized the lack of modern high-speed rail networks in North America, pointing to similar systems in Europe and Asia that can carry passengers hundreds of kilometers in a couple of hours.

Gragnani admits that train travel in the US and Canada is slow because it is underdeveloped.

On his website, he notes that the high-speed rail route between Beijing and Shanghai in China takes about four and a half hours to cover 1,319 km, making more than 30 trips a day.

In comparison, it takes Amtrak about 20 hours to cover the 1,540 km between New York and Chicago – at a frequency of 17 trips per week.

Americans by and large don’t understand how transformative high-speed rail can be. There is a direct train from Barcelona, ​​Spain to Paris, France. It takes 6 hours, reaches a speed of almost 320 km/h and costs $40. Not $400. 40 USD. It’s like a trip from New York to Columbus for the price of a meal. –@stealthygeek

Given this schedule, Gragnani notes that many Americans simply don’t have enough vacation days to take full advantage of their cross-country trip. And, of course, there can be no talk of foreign plans.

“So it’s not for everyone. But traveling by train provides such a unique window — and not just the landscape, but the people as well,” he said.

While high-speed rail provides a more efficient service, Shimoni said much of the magic is lost.

“There is nothing phenomenal about traveling by train across Europe… It’s like taking the subway for two hours. It’s not as remarkable as long trips,” she said.

Interview with Vincent Gragnani by McKenna Hadley Burke.