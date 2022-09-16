New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to move over the eastern islands of the Caribbean on Friday night, reaching a point south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Friday’s forecast increased forecast rainfall totals on the affected islands by up to a foot across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and up to 16 inches in the eastern Dominican Republic. That heavy rain could cause flooding and mudslides on high ground, with coastal flooding and deadly surf possible as Fiona’s winds blow ashore, the center said.

The sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was packing winds of about 50 mph Friday morning when an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft measured its progress, the center said. Little change in energy is expected over the next few days.

As of 8 a.m. EDT Friday, Fiona was moving about 175 miles east of Guadeloupe at 15 mph. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Dominica.