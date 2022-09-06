New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

In an update Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was slightly disorganized.

At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, Earl’s center was 345 miles north of St. Thomas.

The tropical storm was moving north near 7 mph, with a slow north-northwest direction expected to continue through Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Thursday night, rapid movement towards North-North-East and North-East is expected.

Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph, with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward across the Atlantic up to 115 miles from the center.

It is expected to strengthen in the coming days.

This comes after Tropical Storm Earl brought heavy rain to the Leeward Islands, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

