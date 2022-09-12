New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This past weekend, Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rains, flooding and strong winds to parts of southern California and southwestern Arizona.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the national government agency responsible for protecting the public from unreasonable consumer product injury and death, has reminded Americans that severe weather conditions can put people at risk of power outages, carbon monoxide poisoning. , fire and electric shock.

According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) current forecast, hurricane season on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts runs from June 1 to November 30, giving families still time to review tropical storm risks and prepare for worst-case scenarios.

But they should do so immediately if they haven’t already.

Here are the safety precautions the CPSC and NWS want Americans to keep in mind for any future storms.

Learn how to use the generator

Every year, 85 US consumers die each year from generator-linked carbon monoxide poisoning, the CPSC estimates.

The CPSC warns that carbon monoxide poisoning from portable gasoline-powered generators “can kill in minutes” because the gas is “colorless and odorless.”

According to the CPSC, people exposed to carbon monoxide can lose consciousness before they notice normal poisoning symptoms, such as nausea, dizziness, or weakness.

Portable generators should never be operated inside a house, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed or driveway, the CPSC says — and instead should be kept at least 20 feet away from the home.

“Opening doors or windows may not provide adequate ventilation to prevent the formation of lethal levels of CO,” the CPSC explained.

“The exhaust of the generator [should be kept] While closing windows and other openings in the generator’s exhaust path, anyone can enter away from the house and other buildings.”

Owners and hobbyists of generators should thoroughly review safety equipment, maintain machine maintenance according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and look for models that have carbon monoxide detectors with automatic shut-off technology, according to the CPSC.

Double check CO and smoke alarms

Whether the home has a generator or not, households should install battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms inside their homes, the CPSC said.

Detectors and alarms with built-in battery backups are also worth considering, according to the CPSC.

For optimum safety, according to the CPSC, carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every level of the home and outside of separate bedrooms — while smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home and located inside each bedroom.

The CPSC says households should test carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms monthly to ensure these devices work and have adequate battery life before a storm hits.

“Never ignore an alarm when it sounds,” the CPSC added.

“Get out now. Then call 911.”

Be careful with flammable materials

In the event of a power outage from a tropical storm or hurricane, some families may turn to combustible materials such as coal or candles to take care of household chores.

However, there must be coal Never It is “burnt indoors as it can produce lethal levels [carbon monoxide],” warns the CPSC.

As with generators, charcoal grills should not be used in garages or enclosed spaces, even with the doors open, the CPSC said.

The Consumer Safety Agency warns that candles should be used with caution.

“If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything flammable,” the CPSC said.

“Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before going to sleep.”

The CPSC recommends using flashlights over candles, if both are available in the home.

Avoid wet tools

Because tropical storms and hurricanes are known to cause flooding, the CPSC said people should keep an eye out for wet appliances.

“Do not touch wet appliances that are still plugged into an electrical source,” warns the CPSC.

If flooding occurs, households should have a professional, or the gas or electric company, perform a safety inspection on appliances before resuming use, the CPSC said.

“Replace all gas control valves, electrical wiring, circuit breakers, and underwater fuses,” the CPSC said.

Look for gas leaks

Gas leaks can also happen during a tropical storm or hurricane, the CPSC warns.

If a gas leak is suspected, smelled or heard, families should leave their homes immediately.

“Contact local gas authorities from outside the home,” the agency said. “Do not operate lights or electronic devices such as phone before leaving.”

National Weather Service: Tropical storm and hurricane safety tips

According to the National Weather Service, families can and should take safety precautions before a tropical storm or hurricane hits.

The agency’s hurricane safety guide says people living near the Gulf or Atlantic coasts should know where their nearest hurricane evacuation zone is.

“Go bags” filled with “basic emergency” supplies should be packed before the storm hits.

This information can be found on local government websites and emergency management resources or offices.

The agency recommends packing “basic disaster supplies” as listed on the US Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov website.

These items include water (gallons per person), nonperishable food, battery-operated or hand-cranked radios, flashlights, first aid kits, and packs of extra batteries.

Ready.gov names include a whistle to signal for help, dust masks to filter polluted air, plastic sheeting and duct tape, sanitation materials (moist towels, trash bags, and plastic ties), a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, a manual can opener, local maps and a cell phone with chargers.

The NWS’s storm guide also recommends that people have items they need to fortify their homes, such as wooden boards for boarding windows.

Homeowners should also trim trees, bring loose outdoor furniture indoors, secure all doors and move cars to garages or another safe location, the NWS said.

The NWS said emergency evacuation and disaster plans are already in place before the storm hits and should be reviewed with family members.

Written copies of the plans can be packed in go-bags, according to the agency’s storm guide.

According to the NWS, storm forecasts and updates can be found through local TV news stations, mobile phones, radio broadcasts, social media and Weather.gov.