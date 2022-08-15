Troops, noodles and family love: China presents its ideal Taiwan

BEIJING. As tensions across the Taiwan Strait reached their highest levels in decades, China captivated the world with a display of military might, launching its largest military exercise in history to intimidate Taiwan and its supporters. But the message that China has sought to convey is much more than warships and fighter jets.
Along with a spectacular display of brute power, China is laying out its most compelling vision – political, economic, cultural – for a future united with Taiwan.
Under this vision, under the leadership of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, not only could the Chinese navy move freely across the Taiwan Strait, but troops from the mainland could also be stationed on the island to enforce a system of political subordination similar to the one that exists in Hong Kong. . China and Taiwan will work together to fight back against shady foreign powers seeking to use the island to weaken Beijing. And the Taiwanese people themselves will abandon the isolated identity that arose on the island, recognize their blood and cultural roots, and return to the arms of their homeland.
This envisioned future has been laid down in recent weeks through a combination of military exercises, a new policy paper, propaganda and social media campaigns. Taking advantage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month, followed by another congressional delegation on Monday, China accused the United States of stepping up its efforts to split China and said it needed to reaffirm its position.
“Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, and the Taiwan issue does not allow foreign interference,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said. said in a statement on monday like the military announced more training. “The People’s Liberation Army continues to train and prepare for war.”
Many elements of this vision are not new. It is unlikely that they will be implemented easily, especially against the backdrop of growing anti-continental sentiment in self-governing Taiwan. But they are a window into what Beijing has in mind when it talks about the rise and rejuvenation of China — a goal it has been emphasizing more and more ahead of the party congress this fall, when Mr Xi is expected to break with recent precedent. and seek a third term.
“The CCP has always been the backbone of the Chinese nation, exercising strong leadership in carrying out national rejuvenation and reunification,” White paper said using the abbreviation of the Chinese Communist Party.
The first step towards achieving this vision would be unification itself, and China has used its military exercises to use its growing capabilities to achieve this by force. This month, dozens of raids have been carried out by warplanes on the unofficial median line of the Taiwan Strait, and China fired missiles over the island for the first time.
Colleen Koch, a research fellow at the Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies in Singapore, said the exercise was the first major test of recent modernization reforms in the military. “We saw that, theoretically, the command of the Eastern Theater of Operations is capable of conducting exercises of this magnitude,” he said.
The exercise also gave China the opportunity to act more aggressively and more regularly in the Taiwan Strait. Last week, he extended the exercise past the originally announced August 7 end date. Even after the exercise was officially ended a few days later, Taiwan continued to report Chinese aircraft flying across the median line.
Chinese officials have used the move to signal a new standard, arguing that no part of the Taiwan Strait can be considered international waters because Beijing claims Taiwan belongs to it.
What does China mean for Taiwan? China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy of 23 million people, as its territory and has long vowed to take it back, by force if necessary. The island to which Chiang Kai-shek's Chinese troops retreated after the 1949 communist revolution was never part of the People's Republic of China.
“The middle line will no longer be respected,” said Mr. Koh, an analyst in Singapore.
But the Communist Party’s concern for Taiwan is not limited to territory. Under Mr Xi, Beijing has emphasized an ideal of national greatness that is closely tied to bloodlines and cultural heritage. From this point of view, Taiwan, whose majority population is ethnic Chinese, is inextricably linked to China.
Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, expressed the idea in a tweet about the number of restaurants in Taipei serving Shanxi noodles. “Tastes don’t deceive,” she said, claiming it was proof that Taiwan was China’s “long-lost child.”
She was thoroughly ridiculed. But Twitter is blocked on the mainland, and on the Chinese social network Weibo, users gloated over finding regional Chinese food on Taiwan’s online maps. One hashtag, “Shanxi noodle shop owner in Taiwan speaks out,” has been viewed more than 920 million times. (Presumably the owner promised discounts for visitors from the mainland.)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also suggested this month that Taiwan has filial obligations to China when he said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen “betrayed the ancestors“.
The project to bridge the gap between democratic Taiwan and communist China is also, of course, political. And it was in the heart Nearly 9,000 word white paper published last week.
The document, the first released by Beijing on Taiwan since 2000, largely echoes longstanding rhetoric, including that Beijing does not rule out the use of force. But while reflecting China’s more authoritarian turn under Mr Xi, it also offers a tougher vision of what life under unification would look like than previous versions of the policy paper.
The party has long said that Taiwan will be governed by a “one country, two systems” model – like Hong Kong – that will retain certain characteristics and possibly rights that are not found on the mainland. paper 2000 stated nine times that negotiations between Taiwan and China to determine these frameworks would be conducted on an “equal footing” or in other similar language. But this promise appeared only once in a new paper.
And China has destroyed many of Hong Kong’s freedoms despite its promises.
Also missing from the document was a previous promise not to station Chinese troops or administrative personnel in Taiwan. It also alludes to attempts to recast the Taiwanese identity, which the island’s young people increasingly see as distinct from that of mainland China. He promised to “increase our compatriots’ knowledge of the mainland” in order to reduce “misconceptions and fears”.
Some Chinese officials were more outspoken. The Chinese Ambassador to France recently stated that the unification “re-education” will follow is a chilling echo of the so-called re-education camps that China used to intern Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
Despite the tougher stance, some experts said the overall message of the white paper was restraint. He has repeatedly stated that China prefers a peaceful solution to the Taiwan issue, acknowledging that an open conflict would still be extremely costly, said Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University.
Professor Zhu added that it was also likely a way to change the tone of public discussion for the more nationalist Chinese. Many expressed outrage and disappointment that China did not forcefully block Ms. Pelosi’s visit.
“If the Taiwan problem is not properly resolved, it will only create new overarching problems for China,” he said.
However, the newspaper is unlikely to be able to convince perhaps its most important audience, Taiwan itself. The Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council dismissed this as “wishful thinking”. And Taiwan’s leaders have made it clear that they are not intimidated by China’s show of force.
So the audience most likely to hear this vision of unification is what Beijing has always had the most control over: its own people.
Chinese state media is constantly headlining its push for unification, a flurry that overshadows other issues such as a slowing economy, a banking scandal, attacks on women and ongoing Covid lockdown millions of people.
According to him, Chinese Internet regulators most likely sought to fan this distraction with a mixture of propaganda and censorship. Xiao Qiangresearching Chinese censorship at the University of California at Berkeley..
“Covid control, the economy going through this sharp downturn are the real challenges,” Mr Xiao said. “There are many other things that bother people in their daily lives. And now all this is suppressed, these questions, under this nationalist question.
Claire Fu as well as Amy Chan Chien contributed to research.