Troops, noodles and family love: China presents its ideal Taiwan

BEIJING. As tensions across the Taiwan Strait reached their highest levels in decades, China captivated the world with a display of military might, launching its largest military exercise in history to intimidate Taiwan and its supporters. But the message that China has sought to convey is much more than warships and fighter jets.

Along with a spectacular display of brute power, China is laying out its most compelling vision – political, economic, cultural – for a future united with Taiwan.

Under this vision, under the leadership of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, not only could the Chinese navy move freely across the Taiwan Strait, but troops from the mainland could also be stationed on the island to enforce a system of political subordination similar to the one that exists in Hong Kong. . China and Taiwan will work together to fight back against shady foreign powers seeking to use the island to weaken Beijing. And the Taiwanese people themselves will abandon the isolated identity that arose on the island, recognize their blood and cultural roots, and return to the arms of their homeland.