A Connecticut woman found dead in a shed outside her suburban home strangled her three children, including a five-year-old, before taking her own life, police announced Thursday.

Sonia Loja, 36, is suspected of strangling her three children — five-year-old Jonael Panjon, 10-year-old Jocelyn Panjon and Junior Panjon, age 12 — in the Valley Street home the family shared with two other adults, Danbury Police Department Det. Captain Mark Williams revealed through a press release. She then went to the shed outside the house and hanged herself.

Neither of the other two adults were home when officers arrived around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police received a call from a distressed man, local affiliate Fox 5 New York reported. Police noted that the investigation is still active and their findings are only preliminary.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, Connecticut, police said.

After news of the death broke Wednesday, police described the crime as an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.

Additional details were not immediately available.

