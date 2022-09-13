Tricolor bats may be endangered as fungal diseases decimate their population

Enlarge this image switch title Darwin Brock/US Fish and Wildlife Service

A fungal disease that affects bats during hibernation has pushed tricolor bats to the brink of extinction. The US Fish and Wildlife Service is now recommending that the tricolor bat be added to the list of endangered species in order to protect them.

Tricolor bats are found in 39 states east of the Rocky Mountains, as well as parts of Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, and Nicaragua.

But white nose syndrome — caused by a fungus that develops in cave-dwelling bats during hibernation — is decimating bat populations in North America “at an unprecedented rate,” said Martha Williams, director of the Fish and Wildlife Service. in the newscast.

Tricolor bats, one of the smallest native species in North America, spend most of the year in forested habitats. However, when winter comes, they seek shelter in caves and mines to hibernate when they are susceptible to disease. FVP says.

The fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans can resemble white fluff on the wings and muzzle of a bat, infecting bare skin while the animal hibernates. According to the FWP White Nose Syndrome Response Team, the fungus causes bats to become more active when they should be hibernating, burning off what little energy they have to get through the winter.

White nose syndrome has killed millions of bats across the continent, wiping out 90% to 100% of colonies in some places, according to the FWP. Scientists still do not know where the fungus came from, but it was found in 12 out of 47 species living in North America, including two currently protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The disease also affects the northern population of eared bats, which FWP recommended reclassification of endangered in March last year. The FWP says that bats are critical to the healthy functioning of the ecosystem and that they contribute at least $3 billion annually to pest control and pollination.