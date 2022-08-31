type here...
‘Triangle of Sorrows’ actor and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlby Dean, South African actor and model who played a breakthrough role in Triangle of sadnesswho received the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival this year, has died at the age of 32.

Dean died on Monday in a New York hospital from a sudden, unexpected illness, her representatives said on Tuesday.

Dean also had a recurring role as the assassin Sionide in the DC Comics television series. Black Lightningwhich aired on The CW from 2018 to 2021.

75th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Triangle of Sorrows’ Screening in Competition – Red Carpet Arrival – Cannes, France on 21 May 2022. Posing actor Charlby Dean. (Piroshka Van de Wow/Reuters)

She was born Charlby Dean Creek in Cape Town, where she also grew up.

Dean began modeling as a child, appearing frequently on fashion runways and magazine covers in the decades that followed.

In 2009, she survived a fatal car accident.

She made her film debut in the 2010 film. Spud, an adaptation of the popular South African novel about a boys’ boarding school starring Troy Sivan and John Cleese. She reprized her role in the 2013 sequel.

The film will premiere in North America at TIFF 2022

AT Triangle of sadnessSwedish first English-language film Force Majeure Directed by Ruben Ostlund, Dean and Harris Dickinson play a famous fashion model couple on a super-rich cruise that descends into chaos. It also stars Woody Harrelson as the ship’s captain.

75th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Triangle of Sorrows’ Screening in Competition – Red Carpet Arrival – Cannes, France on May 21, 2022. Actors Woody Harrelson, Charlby Dean, Arvin Kananyan, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben, Henrik Dorsin and Vicki Berlin pose. (Sarah Meissonier/Reuters)

The film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May and is released in the US and most of Europe in October. The North American premiere will take place this year at the Toronto International Film Festival.

At the festival before the film won the award, Dean told The Associated Press, “As for me, I’ve already won. I’m already in Cannes with the film. It’s so incredible. at the moment for me at the top, you know?”

