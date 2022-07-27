type here...
CANADA Trial of BC Indigenous leader Ed John comes to...
CANADA

Trial of BC Indigenous leader Ed John comes to an abrupt end as the Crown continues to file sexual assault charges.

Edward John faced four counts of historic sex crimes in British Columbia’s Supreme Court in Prince George. The charges were suspended on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The BC Attorney’s Office says the sexual assault trial of former provincial cabinet minister and First Nations leader Edward John, 73, has been suspended.

The decision to dismiss the case in the Supreme Court of British Columbia at Prince George followed the cross-examination of the applicant on four counts of non-consensual sexual intercourse that took place in 1974.

After the morning’s cross-examination, the alleged victim, who was visibly upset, requested an early break granted by Terence Schultz after bursting into tears while being questioned by attorney John Tony Paysana.

Paysana said there were inconsistencies between the statements she gave authorities about the alleged attacks that were said to have taken place when John was executive director of the Do Day De Klaa Friendship Center where his accuser worked during the summer.

The woman replied that the discrepancies were due to the stress she was under and that the memories became clearer when she talked about them.

“I didn’t lie on purpose,” she said.

The woman expressed dissatisfaction with Paysana’s questions, prompting Schultes to intervene to try and calm her down.

Prince George's Courthouse with light green accents around the stonework.

The trial will take place this week at Prince George’s Courthouse. (Andrew Kurzata / CBC)

Nearly an hour into the hearing on Tuesday morning, she said, “Sorry, I need a break.”

Prosecutor Michael Klein met the woman in the interrogation room, and when Klein returned to the courtroom about an hour later, he told Schultz that no case would be filed against John, who pleaded not guilty.

  • Grand Chief Ed John pleads not guilty to sex crimes committed back in 1974.
  • The Pope’s historic apology for boarding school abuses has sparked controversy in British Columbia.

The BC Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the charges were dropped because the standard for evaluating charges requiring a significant likelihood of conviction is no longer met.

John, a lawyer and hereditary chief of the Tlazten Nation, was appointed to the British Columbia Cabinet and served as Minister for Children in the New Democrat government from November 2000 to June 2001.

In a brief statement in front of the courthouse, Paisana said that John was “relieved to know that his name has been cleared and relieved that he can go on with the rest of his life.” Paysana said John regrets missing out on his dad’s visit this week due to the lawsuit.

