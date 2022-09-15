New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In Week 2 of the Caesars Entertainment 2022 season and beyond, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino truck made its first appearance in Orchard Park, NY on Monday night when the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans.

This will be the Bills’ first home game of the season.

The team is among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season with a win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Bills haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since the 1993 season.

Trey Wingo, chief trends officer and brand ambassador for the Caesars sportsbook, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that the all-in-one mobile facility for a fully loaded 18-wheeler on-site product and offers fans a unique experience. The game begins.

“It’s a really fun way to get the fan experience at the game,” Wingo said. “It’s like a traveling pregame show, slash tailgate, slash game preview situation. Starting in Buffalo and everywhere we go with the truck, we’ll have the Bills and all kinds of … giveaways and Hall of Famers by creating. A bunch of pregame content, it’s absolutely legendary. will be.”

Caesars says the truck has state-of-the-art production and a fully equipped podcast studio. Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will also be on tour.

“The team in Omaha couldn’t be more excited to hit the road with our friends at Caesars this football season,” Manning said in a news release. “Together with Caesars, we have created an unforgettable live experience that will delight sports fans across the country.”

Wingo, Kenny Mane and other figures from the world of football will also be on the tour.

Wingo describes the 18-wheeler as a Madden cruiser “on steroids.” The late John Madden used a converted Greyhound bus to commute to his broadcast assignments.

A tractor-trailer will also be available for the Bills’ Week 4 game against the Ravens.

Buffalo will look to build on its huge win over the Rams last week. Wingo said the Bills are the favorites to win the AFC and the Super Bowl and Josh Allen is the favorite to win the NFL MVP, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

“It’s really weird, because Buffalo has never won a Super Bowl, as everyone knows, and they went from (Super Bowl) 25 to 28 in four straight. I don’t think there’s ever been more pressure on a Bills team than this team. They have it all, they have it all.” said Wingo.

“They’ve got a superstar quarterback. They’ve got a lot of weapons around them. They’ve got a good offensive line. Remember, this defense last year in Buffalo was the No. 1 overall defense, No. 1 scoring defense, No. 1 passing defense, third down. Had the best defense. And added Von Miller, who lost the opener in the opener against the Rams. It’s really Super Bowl or bust and it’s a weird place for a Buffalo Bills fan to be. When you think about it.”