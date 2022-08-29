type here...
Trey Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has to field a hard ground ball in the middle of an interview at a game

In a way, it’s surprising that the MLBPA agreed to mic’d-up, in-game interviews during the regular season. Players — especially middle infielders — must constantly focus on defensive alignments and be ready to field the ball, which is difficult to do when in conversation.

But it makes for great television, so we’re glad MLB players learned to multi-task this season. The broadcast feature has produced some great moments, like we saw with Trey Turner on Sunday against the Marlins.

Turner was mic’d up for Peacock’s broadcast, and in the middle of the conversation, a hard grounder from Garrett Cooper went straight toward the Dodgers’ shortstop. We hear Turner vent his struggles with the grounder before recovering to make the play. Baseball broadcasts honestly need more of this.

The “Hey, yeah – oh, no” Perhaps the best sequence comes from these interviews from Turner.

Had he booted that play, Turner joked that he was willing to blame the broadcast for it.

But instead, he walked everyone through what happened on the play and why he couldn’t field it cleanly in the first place.

