Trey Lance shows why the 49ers are ready to start a new era with him at QB | opinion

Trey Lance was greeted with loud cheers as he took the field at Levi’s Stadium for the San Francisco 49ers preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. Lance’s time on the field was brief, but the second-year quarterback showed why 49ers fans are excited to have him and why he is San Francisco’s undisputed starter at quarterback.

Lance DeBo led the Samuel- and George Kittle-less 49ers on two straight scoring drives. San Francisco’s opening drive stalled after Lance overthrew a pass to wide receiver Danny Gray. The 49ers ended up with a field goal. On the next possession, Lance redeemed himself.

On third-and-9 from San Francisco’s own 24-yard line, Lance threw a deep pass to Gray and hit the wideout in stride. The speedy receiver rolled into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown reception.

The long touchdown toss was easily Lance’s best pass of the night and an excellent way to end the quarterback’s preseason debut as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

“Solid,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Lance after the 28-21 win. “He did some good things. It was a good first game. I wish we’d put him in there more, but we’ve got to get him out there.

Lance played all two series against mostly Green Bay backups. His final stat line was 4-of-5 passing for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had one rush for 7 yards. He left the game with a 158.3 passer rating.

“I’m excited to see it,” Lance said after the game. “I learned a lot. Got some good reps there.”

Reps are critical for the Lance ahead of the regular season. But Friday night, even in a small sample size, Lance showed why 49ers brass is so bullish about him heading into the 2022 regular season. He has good pocket awareness, the ability to signal pressure, an elusive 7-yard scramble and throws just one incompletion.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been very open about their desire to have Lance lead the franchise at quarterback and are in the process of finding a new team for Lance’s predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Getting rid of Garoppolo for a quarterback with just 71 career passes to his name is a risk. Garoppolo led the 49ers to Super Bowl 54 and last season’s NFC Championship Game. But 49 feel that the reward outweighs the risk.

Lance is younger, more athletic, mobile and has a strong arm. The second-year quarterback has a higher ceiling than Garoppolo. He brings a new dimension to Shanahan’s offense.

The exhibition game provided a glimpse into why the 49ers trusted Lance with the keys to run their offense.

“I feel very different. The game definitely slowed down,” Lance said after the preseason opener. “Obviously it’s just a preseason game, but some good and some bad. I have to learn from it. “

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.