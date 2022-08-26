New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Francisco 49ers Houston ended their preseason with an ugly 17-0 loss to the Texans, but starting quarterback Trey Lance didn’t have much to do with Thursday night’s loss.

Lance, who will take over the reins from Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 1 49 patiently decide his fate Was 7-11 for 49 yards on three scoreless drives, with backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy both throwing interceptions.

The 2021 first-round draft pick admitted it was an “ugly” display, but said he’s “not going to make a bigger deal out of it” than necessary.

“There were some unpleasant things for sure. It was definitely not our best night,” Lance said after the game. via NFL Network. “It’s never good to lose, but I’ll learn from it and turn the page. I’m not going to make a bigger deal out of it than we need to.”

“It certainly wasn’t our best night, but like I said, we’re not going to make a big deal out of it,” he reiterated.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan called it a “pretty tough” night and said both sides of the ball “struggled to execute.”

“Offensively, there are a lot of penalties. But it’s also the defense and special teams,” he said. “I thought we struggled to execute. It was a sloppy game, and I want it to be clean.”

The 49ers, who changed crime on lance, Still hoping to trade Garoppolo before the season starts, but no teams are willing to take on his $24.2 million non-guaranteed salary for 2022.

