Fox News host Trey Gowdy discussed the importance of education in the upcoming midterm elections in his monologue. “Sunday Night in America.”

Trey Gowdy: We chose the field of education for a few reasons. This is important. It has been a tough two years for students, parents and teachers. And as we head into another election cycle, education ranks high among the issues voters care about most. Formal or otherwise, education must flourish. Ability to read and write and do some math and understand some history and civics. It is important not only for the individuals involved in this country but also for the country.

The epidemic and our response and reaction to it are points to analyze. But there were challenges in education before the outbreak of the Covid virus. From school safety to preparing students for work or college, social integration and learning exist and thrive in the wider community. These are just some of the things we ask teachers and our school systems to do. And then there are external factors. There is a shortage of teachers in many parts of the country. Our schools have become targets, seeking to prey on the most vulnerable.

