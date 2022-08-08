New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Trey Gowdy reflects on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre following the Alex Jones $$45.2M verdict on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.”

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million to Sandy Hook victim’s family

Trey Gowdy: The love of your life, the center of your universe, the source of your happiness, has been killed in one fell swoop Elementary school in Connecticut. Grief sends you to a death from which you will never climb. Your son is dead. But really, you’re gone. You may still be breathing, but you are gone. You have to live, maybe for your other children. But something in you will surely die as your child has died.

Alex Jones trial: Whistleblowing host to pay $4M to family of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis

And then a radio talk show host called Alex Jones tells his listeners that it was a hoax. Your child is not really dead. Your grief is acting. Your pain is made for ten years. He cheats and lies. And you know he is lying because you saw your dead son’s body. You touched your dead child for the last time. You planned the funeral. You picked up the small box. You gave your child a final kiss as he lay in the coffin. Every waking moment is filled with sadness and despair.

But stuck in a studio in a faraway state, Alex Jones is heaping coals on your misery by denying death, and therefore life, the only thing that matters to you. He is getting rich off your pain and suffering. Alex Jones was on trial in a Texas courtroom this week for defamation for denying the murder of the children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He is a career criminal when it comes to denying people pain. He has denied this country some of its worst tragedies ever.

Star Alex Jones’ parent company files for bankruptcy amid $150M Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit in Texas

Lying about anything is bad, but it’s especially disgusting when you tell parents who are burying a child that their child isn’t really dead. Not all microphones are equal. It’s one thing to hide behind a remote microphone in a studio and spread hate and misinformation. It’s another story when the microphone you’re sitting behind is in a Texas courtroom.

Confronting Lady Justice this week, Alex Jones finally admits the truth. And it’s true, he lied. Those children were killed. It was not a hoax or a false flag. It was a false flag. He turned the children’s deaths into a ten-year torture chamber for their parents. How is the audience in this country capable of capitalizing on the pain of grieving parents and murdered children? A Texas jury found Jones liable and awarded both actual and punitive damages. We don’t need a jury, judge or courtroom to condemn such behavior. He lied for money. He finally admitted the truth when his own money was on the line. He is only fighting for the truth and those who are worth it.

And this week, Texas jury said “Alex Jones lost and the truth won.” Jesus said, “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” Some prefer the Old Testament, which tells us that a false witness goes unpunished and that he who lies will perish. I don’t want to destroy anyone. I wish he would stop lying about dead kids.

Check out the full segment below: