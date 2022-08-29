New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup in Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist sustained by a pitch.

Story has been on the injured list since July 14 after being hit by a pitch to the right hand in a July 12 game. Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second opinion exam in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist.

He started second on Saturday and was sixth in the batting order. In an up-and-down first season with Boston, he was batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs.

Red Sox walk-off Yankees second-half struggles continue for New York

Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.

He had two rehab starts with Double-A Portland. One that was supposed to happen on Friday was rained out.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale to miss rest of season after breaking wrist in bike accident

“Physically, he’s fine,” Cora said. “Time-wise, we’re going to see. He’s made some changes, cleaned up some things swing-wise. It’s going to look different. Hopefully it’ll go right away for him.”

Story, 29, signed a $140-million, six-year deal with the Red Sox during spring training after spending his first six big-league seasons with Colorado.

To make room for him on the roster, the club sent outfielder Jaren Duran to Triple-A Worcester. Duran, 25, started 47 games with the Red Sox and batted .220 with 17 RBIs.

“He’s got to play. He’s got to go out there and play,” Cora said of Duran’s demotion. “There are things he needs to do better offensively. He understands that.”

MLB Hall of Famer, Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley, retires from broadcasting

The Red Sox are basically out of the AL’s wild-card chase, sitting eight games ahead of the three teams in third and last place.