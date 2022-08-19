type here...
Entertainment Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West: 'All Humans Are Complicated'
Entertainment

Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West: ‘All Humans Are Complicated’

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Trevor Noah is sick of the cancellation culture and had something to say about people A recent understanding of Kanye West.

In the past, the two have feuded over Noah’s comments that West was “harassing” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. During their divorceBut Noah says now it’s more complicated than that.
“It’s easy to stand by, watch the train crash come and not say anything about it,” Noah said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast.
    He added: “And then after the train derails, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have a platform, you have a responsibility to tell the truth. You know, see something and say something.”
      Noah added that people are complicated.
      Read on
      “Man is a paradox,” he said. “We can love the people we hate, we can hate the people we love. Humans are a complex paradox altogether. And so, I hate to live in a world where we constantly discard human beings like pieces of garbage.”
      He credited West’s artistry and said he was still able to care for him as a person.
          “Kanye West is someone who has had an indelible mark on my life. His music has literally taken me through different periods of my journey, but then there are moments where I go, like, ‘Man, Kanye, you, you’re going. off the rails.’ But I can still say ‘I care about you as a human being, that’s why I’m talking. I’m not going to care about you – I’m not going to suddenly hate you,'” he said. “That’s how I try to see the world; I want people to see me. There is hope.”
          Noah said, “We must all have a chance at redemption.”

          Previous articleProsecutors oppose the Miami Only Fans model’s request to keep evidence in the murder case secret
          Next articleHow a History Teacher and 13 Black Students Shaped the Civil Rights Movement

          Latest news

          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Kelly Rodney Case: California sex offender arrested on unrelated charges as a result of search for missing girl

          off Video Fox News Flash August 19 Top Stories Here are the...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Texas Democrat in tight congressional race claims no ‘chaos’ on southern border, accuses GOP of hyping up crisis

          closer Video Border crisis: Candy-like rainbow fentanyl pills seized WARNING-GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Fox...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Ryan Gosling May Be Newest Addition To Upcoming ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel With Margot Robbie

          closer Video Hollywood Nation: 28-year-old actress Margot Robbie reveals first-look photo...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Texas transfer Casey Thompson was the starting quarterback in his first week as Nebraska

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          The New Jersey Pinball Museum transports its visitors back in time

          closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 19 Here are...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          SNOLAB Sudbury receives $100 million from Ottawa to unlock the mysteries of the universe

          SNOLAB researchers welcomed politicians two kilometers underground in Sudbury, Ontario, and on Friday announced $100 million to continue...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News