Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West: ‘All Humans Are Complicated’

(CNN) Trevor Noah is sick of the cancellation culture and had something to say about people A recent understanding of Kanye West.

In the past, the two have feuded over Noah’s comments that West was “harassing” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. During their divorce But Noah says now it’s more complicated than that.

“It’s easy to stand by, watch the train crash come and not say anything about it,” Noah said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast.

He added: “And then after the train derails, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have a platform, you have a responsibility to tell the truth. You know, see something and say something.”

Noah added that people are complicated.

Read on