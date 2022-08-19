Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West: ‘All Humans Are Complicated’

(CNN)Trevor Noah is sick of the cancellation culture and had something to say about people A recent understanding of Kanye West.
In the past, the two have feuded over Noah’s comments that West was “harassing” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. During their divorceBut Noah says now it’s more complicated than that.
“It’s easy to stand by, watch the train crash come and not say anything about it,” Noah said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast.
He added: “And then after the train derails, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have a platform, you have a responsibility to tell the truth. You know, see something and say something.”
Noah added that people are complicated.
“Man is a paradox,” he said. “We can love the people we hate, we can hate the people we love. Humans are a complex paradox altogether. And so, I hate to live in a world where we constantly discard human beings like pieces of garbage.”
He credited West’s artistry and said he was still able to care for him as a person.
“Kanye West is someone who has had an indelible mark on my life. His music has literally taken me through different periods of my journey, but then there are moments where I go, like, ‘Man, Kanye, you, you’re going. off the rails.’ But I can still say ‘I care about you as a human being, that’s why I’m talking. I’m not going to care about you – I’m not going to suddenly hate you,'” he said. “That’s how I try to see the world; I want people to see me. There is hope.”
Noah said, “We must all have a chance at redemption.”