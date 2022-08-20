New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Defended by Trevor Noah Kanye West Against detractors this week, the comedian explained why he criticized the decision to ban the rapper from performing at the Grammys earlier this year when he hosted.

“Human beings are a paradox,” the “Daily Show” host said Thursday on the “Awards Circuit” podcast. “We can love the people we hate, and we can hate the people we love. Humans as a whole are a complex paradox. So, I don’t want to live in a world where people are constantly discarded like pieces of garbage. .”

April had a run-in with Noah West before the Grammy Awards, when the rapper hurled racial slurs at him on social media, accusing the host of “harassing” his ex during a “Daily Show” segment. Kim Kardashian.

The Grammys barred West from performing after his Instagram post, but the comedian, who hosted the awards show, tweeted in March that he had nothing to do with the decision and asked the Recording Academy to “advise Kanye not to cancel Kanye.”

“I’ve become more comfortable speaking my mind in situations where I feel like the crowd has forgotten that we’re dealing with human beings,” Noah said on the podcast. “It’s easy to stand by and see a train wreck coming and say nothing about it. And then after the train derails, we’re like, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything… especially if you have a platform, you have an obligation to tell the truth. You know, look something up and tell me.”

He said the rapper left an “indelible impression” on him and that his music helped him through different periods of his life.

“But there are times when I go, ‘Man, Kanye, you, you’re going off the rails here’. But I can still say, ‘I see you as a man, that’s why I’m talking, I don’t care about you, I don’t hate you all of a sudden. ‘ That’s how I see the world. And that’s how I hope people see me.”

He spoke out against the cancellation culture in the interview, saying everyone should have a chance to “redeem” themselves.

“I think it’s very convenient to ignore people, to immediately throw them away and make them irretrievable characters,” he said. “In fact, I think we should all be given a chance to redeem ourselves. We should all have a chance at redemption.”

West has been widely criticized for his rhetoric against Kardashian and her ex Boyfriend Pete Davidson After West and Kardashian broke up. His latest comment came in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which he jokingly announced via a fake New York Times front page that Davidson “died at 28” after breaking up with “Saturday Night Live” alum Kardashian.

West has made other comments suggesting violence toward Davidson, including a music video earlier this year in which he rapped about beating “Pete Davidson’s a—.” In the video, an animated version of West kidnaps an animated Davidson and buries him alive.