A woman who accused Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexually assaulting her has filed a countersuit in response to a defamation lawsuit against her.

The woman alleged that on two occasions Bauer beat and strangled her during sex without her consent.

She also claimed that she was knocked unconscious and the pitcher forced his fingers down her throat. Bauer has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying it was all consensual.

Bauer’s attorneys released the following statement:

“[Her] The claims were judicially dismissed last August after a hearing on DVRO’s petition filed in bad faith,” the statement said. “She ‘materially misled’ the court and could not meet the lowest burden of proof in our legal system — because her claims were false. .

“She was sued for defamation to be held responsible for her lies and the damage it caused. Her defense was to rebut her unproven claims and try another [her] defaming Mr. Bauer and profiting from her lies.”

Bauer said the two engaged in rough sex and set boundaries early on.

“In the strongest terms possible, I deny violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” Bauer wrote in a statement when he was suspended. “I am appealing this action and hope to succeed. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Dodgers Trevor Bauer Suspended 2 Seasons After Sexual Assault Allegation

Major League Baseball suspended Bauer for two years in April after finding he violated the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse policy, and despite Bauer’s defense of the charges in federal court.

The suspension is the longest non-life sentence in MLB history, and Bauer became the first player to appeal a suspension under that policy.

The woman cited “financial harm, loss of earnings and other damages” in the suit, according to Sports Illustrated.