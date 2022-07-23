New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During the 2021 MLB season, Trevor Bauer faced serious allegations of sexual harassment, which he vehemently denied.

After a lengthy investigation into his conduct, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge the Dodgers pitcher. In a statement, the DA’s office explained that they were unable to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt:

“After a thorough review of the available evidence, including civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements, and physical evidence, the People have been unable to prove the relevant allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Major League Baseball, however, issued a two-year ban after their investigation, which Bauer is contesting.

Regarding the dropped charges, Bauer sued her accuser for defamation, alleging that she “fabricated allegations of sexual harassment,” “pursued bogus criminal and civil actions,” “made false and malicious statements” and “created a media blitz. In an attempt to “destroy” Bauer’s reputation, she Based on lies, “get attention for her” and “raise millions of dollars.”

Bauer’s lawsuit also explains that the damage to his career was “enormous” and that the defendant’s motivations were to destroy his reputation:

“[The accuser’s] Her motives for making false claims and statements are now clear. She is mr. wanted to destroy Bauer’s reputation and baseball career, draw attention to herself and collect millions of dollars from Mr. Bauer. [The accuser] Her counsel, defendant Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, assisted in those efforts. Although a Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused [the accuser’s] False accusations and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s finding that they were ineligible for criminal charges, the loss to Mr. Bauer is too great.”

Now, Bauer’s accuser has contradicted those claims, denying in her response that the allegations were “false, fabricated or bogus.”

The filing denied that the allegations were “misleading” or “defamatory” and that photos of her condition were “altered or filtered.”

Bauer’s defamation suit and his appeal of MLB’s suspension remain to be seen.

But the lack of charges against him and the lifting of the restraining order against him suggest that MLB’s punishment is unwarranted.

If Bauer can prove the allegations are defamatory, that would go a long way toward clearing his name entirely, given how difficult it is to prove defamation.

Regardless, it’s likely he’ll never pitch in the MLB again, so this lawsuit could be a significant turning point for his future career prospects.

It is not surprising that the accused contradicted his allegations, but it does indicate that there are many ways to resolve this situation.