Week 1 of the NFL season couldn’t get any worse for the Dallas Cowboys, Falling to Tampa Bay Buccaneers And missing starting quarterback Dak Prescott for a few weeks after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

This is definitely not how it is Dallas expected to start the season But there were positive takeaways from one of the 17 games.

Prescott is not expected to miss as much time as initially feared, with Week 5 reportedly targeting his return instead of the initial estimate of 6-8 weeks.

“We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go out there and everybody’s ready to execute their jobs,” Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Help the team win until Doc gets back. Hold the fort until he gets back. We’ve got to keep that mindset going.

“It’s been a long time before us, and he’s going to come back.”

A matchup with the Bucks Although the offense struggled all week, it was the defense that kept Dallas in the game.

Tampa Bay had five possessions in the first half, all of which resulted in field goal attempts. With Prescott completing just 6 of 15 passes for 52 yards and an interception in the first half, the Dallas D was able to bend and not break, keeping the Cowboys within striking distance.

“We had zero penalties in that game [defensively], so we played penalty-free,” Diggs said when asked to rate Dallas’ defense in Week 1. “We played smart and sound. I think we have done very well, but we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve got a long way to go to where we really want to be, and that’s a Super Bowl-level defense.”

With Prescott sidelined for at least the next few weeks, Dallas will be expected to shoulder the load on defense, though Diggs doesn’t see that as an added pressure.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it stress,” Diggs told Fox News Digital. “That’s the standard we have for ourselves and whether Doc gets hurt or not we’re not going to play that way.”

For Diggs, the 2022 NFL season is an opportunity to build off of a stellar second season in which he led the league in interceptions with 11, tying the Dallas franchise record for most interceptions in a single season.

His sophomore campaign earned Diggs his first trip to the Pro Bowl and being named First Team All-Pro.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Diggs was selected by his teammates List of NFL’s Top 100 Players No. Landing at 23, he is three spots ahead of his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

“We’re not talking about it because we’re still doing it,” Diggs told Fox News Digital when asked if he was talking to his brother about the choice. “He was in his prime and I was just getting started.

“But it doesn’t go unnoticed. We mix it up and we talk about it sometimes. But we always look forward, look to next year, see what we can do next.”

Their success led to opportunities off the field, with the brothers getting the chance to work together on their new venture – A partnership with SAXX Underwear.

“For every interception I get, you get 10% off and every touchdown he scores, you get 10% off,” Diggs said. “So, pretty cool deal.”

The Cowboys will need every interception Diggs can grab as they try to stay afloat without the services of their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.