Trees dedicated to Holocaust victims destroyed in Buchenwald

Seven trees commemorating the people who died in Buchenwald during the Holocaust were cut down on Tuesday near a former concentration camp outside Weimar, Germany, in what the Buchenwald Dora International Committee called “a horrific act of vandalism.”

This was announced by the fund that manages the Buchenwald memorial complex. Twitter. The trees were part of the 1000 Beech Project, an attempt to plant trees along the 118-mile route Buchenwald prisoners were forced to march on in April 1945 when the Nazis tried to evacuate the camp due to the approach of American troops. charity in charge of the project. Buchenwald means “beech forest” in German.

According to the foundation, one of the trees is dedicated to the 1,600 children who died in Buchenwald. The rest of the trees that were cut down in honor of the former prisoner were planted by relatives of the prisoners in 2015. In a statementThe Buchenwald Dora International Committee condemned the vandalism and said it was “deeply outraged”.