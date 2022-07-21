Trees dedicated to Holocaust victims destroyed in Buchenwald

Seven trees commemorating the people who died in Buchenwald during the Holocaust were cut down on Tuesday near a former concentration camp outside Weimar, Germany, in what the Buchenwald Dora International Committee called “a horrific act of vandalism.”
This was announced by the fund that manages the Buchenwald memorial complex. Twitter. The trees were part of the 1000 Beech Project, an attempt to plant trees along the 118-mile route Buchenwald prisoners were forced to march on in April 1945 when the Nazis tried to evacuate the camp due to the approach of American troops. charity in charge of the project. Buchenwald means “beech forest” in German.
According to the foundation, one of the trees is dedicated to the 1,600 children who died in Buchenwald. The rest of the trees that were cut down in honor of the former prisoner were planted by relatives of the prisoners in 2015. In a statementThe Buchenwald Dora International Committee condemned the vandalism and said it was “deeply outraged”.
“Only education can defeat ideology,” the statement said.
The city of Weimar, about 170 miles southwest of Berlin, offered reward 10,000 eurosor about $10,200 for any information about the vandals.
Buchenwald was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany and one of the first camps established before the outbreak of World War II. From July 1937, when it opened, to April 1945, about 250,000 people were imprisoned there, at least 56,000 of whom were killed, according to Sarah J. Bloomfield, director of the prison. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“This is an attack on the real truth about the Holocaust, because this is the very place where some of these crimes took place,” Ms Bloomfield said. “It’s a form of vandalism that has a different dimension in a world where the truth is so heavily attacked.”
According to the museum, on April 11, 1945, as American troops approached, Buchenwald prisoners stormed the watchtowers and overtook the guards, seizing control of the camp. American soldiers arrived later that day and found 21,000 people in the camp, including Elie Wiesel, who later won the Nobel Peace Prize for speaking out against the world’s oblivion of the Holocaust. Mr. Wiesel’s father died in Buchenwald.
According to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, then Commander-in-Chief of the Allied Forces in Europe, visited the Buchenwald subsidiary camp called Ohrdruf on April 12, 1945.
“I made this visit deliberately so as to be able to provide first-hand evidence should there ever be a tendency in the future to accuse these allegations of mere ‘propaganda’,” Mr. Eisenhower said at the time. referring to the atrocities committed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
President Barack Obama visited Buchenwald with Mr. Wiesel in June 2009. Mr. Obama recalled that his great-uncle, Charles T. Payne, was one of the liberators of the Ohrdruf subcamp, and stressed Buchenwald’s role in ensuring that the horrors of the Holocaust would never be forgotten.
“To this day, there are those who insist that the Holocaust never happened—this denial of facts and truth is baseless, ignorant and hateful,” Mr. Obama said. “This place is the ultimate reproach to such thoughts, a reminder of our duty to stand up to those who lie about our history.”
Clay Riesen made a report.