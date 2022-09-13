New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Women and minorities are buying guns at a much faster rate than white American men, OutKick founder Clay Travis told Fox News Monday — despite Democratic Party counterarguments — after Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., reported two guns were stolen from her Los Angeles home.

Bass, a liberal Democrat A woman running for mayor of Los Angeles claims nothing else in her house was stolen by burglars.

Travis, co-host “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” he said, adding that Los Angeles residents are fearful of rampant crime, which has led to an uptick in gun purchases of late.

“LA is so unsafe that people are actually being sent home. And when they come home, criminals follow them inside,” said Travis, who lives in Tennessee.

He referenced the kidnapping and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis in a context that struck close to home.

“I’m sick of it. It’s infuriating every city in America, people who are telling you how safe this city is for their own private security. They have their own armed guards and they want to tell everyone there, ‘Hey, you have to protect yourself. No right’, he said.

“You know how many suburban women right now—you know how many people of color?—you look at who’s buying guns right now. A lot of these gun dealers aren’t white people. These are women who went jogging in Memphis like Eliza Fletcher. Like the poor woman, wherever they go, they feel threatened in their cities.”

Travis said liberal leaders like Bass and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon — who are backed by congresswomen — are living “like hypocrites” with private or public security, while “lecturing” citizens about how wrong it is to invoke one’s Second Amendment rights.

“There are many minorities whose communities are vulnerable to politicians. [Bass] Lecturing us, ‘Your cities are safe’,

“How many times have we heard [St. Louis Congresswoman] Corey Bush said, ‘You have to pay the police’ — she’s spending $500,000 on her own private security here. If you’re rich enough to have your own private security detail, you don’t need the police.”

Later, Los Angeles civil rights attorney Leo Terrell added that in Bass’s case, he believed that merely claiming that her guns were stolen was an implicit way of saying that she was actually “against guns.”

“She also said earlier this year that on a scale of 1 to 10, her safety in Los Angeles is a ten,” he claimed. “She’s in a different universe. Los Angeles is not safe.”