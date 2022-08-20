New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If you’re looking for a weekend trip in the US and a place to enjoy world-class entertainment and dining, swimming in amazing pools, relaxing in amazing spas and yes, gambling, if you choose – a short drive to Las Vegas might be an option if it’s in your budget. let it be

With a trip to Vegas, you can catch a direct flight from dozens of US cities and arrive on a Thursday night or Friday – then fly back home on Sunday night or Monday.

The Las Vegas Strip is of course the mainstay of Vegas.

While Florida feasts, restaurants in deep blue cities are starving for food

But whether you like it or not, Vegas offers something for everyone.

Notably, Las Vegas topped the list of popular cities for travel in July, with an average increase of 35.7% in daily diners compared to July 2019, according to Open Table data.

If you’re traveling to Sin City, here’s how to incorporate a healthier approach.

Spa experience for better health

Almost every resort in Las Vegas has a well-equipped spa, and when you book a spa appointment, you typically get access to spa amenities that include a relaxation pool, steam room, dry spa, and locker-room facilities.

The Waldorf Astoria Spa in Las Vegas is a non-gaming upscale property.

It’s a sprawling retreat above the bustling Las Vegas strip.

Dreamy services include signature massages, facials, body treatments and more.

You will also have a bedroom and sitting room and a large bath. It’s a place to spread out and enjoy some downtime.

After your spa experience, consider making a reservation at the Waldorf Astoria’s Tea Lounge, an indulgent and relaxing experience.

Another idea is the Spa at Wynn Las Vegas, which offers guests flexible, customizable treatments as part of the spa experience.

Extra exercise potentially linked to longer life and lower mortality: study

At a Venetian resort, as another idea, every room is a suite. You will also have a bedroom and sitting room and a large bath. It’s a place to spread out and enjoy some downtime. The Venetian Resort’s central location and value are hard to beat. Additionally, the Venetian Resort’s famous onsite Canyon Ranch Spa lives up to its well-earned hype.

Plenty of restaurants

You probably won’t find a bad meal in Las Vegas; There are every type of cuisine you can imagine. Entertainment icon Martha Stewart opened her first restaurant, The Bedford, at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

If you’re focused on wellness and healthy eating, here are some other food experiences you might consider.

Giada at The Cromwell. Named for renowned celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, this inviting spot serves a healthy brunch.

You’ll enjoy nutritious options such as huge shrimp cocktails, gourmet frittatas, innovative entrée salads and divine homemade pastas.

Harvest at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. One of the most beautiful resorts in Las Vegas, Harvest not only offers a glass-walled show kitchen, but also features vegetarian dishes, organic poultry, fire-grilled steaks, and lots of great starters.

The farm-to-table experience is enhanced by a sommelier to select the wines.

The restaurant also features homemade plant-based sausages and delicious salads and appetizers.

Before dinner, consider watching the opening show of “America’s Got Talent Live” to cap off the evening. nearby Luxor Hotel and Casino; Then take a quick cab to Bellagio for dinner.

Crossroads at Resorts World. This completely “plant-based” fine dining restaurant is a dream for vegetarians, but also a great choice for all other types of patrons.

Some creative signature dishes include stuffed zucchini blossoms, pizzas and interesting pastas.

This delicious (and easy!) Brussels sprouts recipe may rock your world

The restaurant also features homemade plant-based sausages and delicious salads and appetizers. Resorts World Theater is located right next to the venue.

Top of the world at Strat Hotel, Casino and Skypod. This elegant restaurant is located 800 feet above the city of Las Vegas. It rotates 360 degrees every 80 minutes.

Menu highlights are steaks and seafood.

While at The Strat, check out the mind-bending show “Banachek: Mind Games,” an hour-long interactive fun experience.

Estitorio Milos at the Venetian Resort. The culinary experience at this fine dining restaurant is exquisite and beyond healthy.

Recommendations include grilled whole fish – or, if you like meat, lamb chops or filet mignon are great options.

Seafood is brought in daily from Europe; Dining here will make you feel like you’re on a Greek vacation. Next to the open kitchen is the fish market, the source of the signature dish.

There’s a raw bar to start with, if that’s your thing; Then, choose a generous fresh salad with Greek influences. Also, the admissions are excellent. Recommendations include grilled whole fish – or, if you like meat, lamb chops or filet mignon are great options.

These are the best foods for your heart, experts say

The service is impeccable and when you leave Milos you’ll feel like you’ve had a healthy meal.

After dinner, try the gondola ride at the Venetian Resort, which takes less than 15 minutes and is charming and fun.

More healthy, sporty choices

Rock Wall at the Venetian Resort. If your goal is to push your body and soul, climbing a 40-foot indoor rock wall might be for you. Shoes and helmets are provided.

Vegas Indoor Skydiving. Adventure seekers can enjoy experiences that simulate the free-fall sensation of skydiving. It is a controlled setting with a trampoline floor and padded walls.

Lake Mead. TThe largest reservoir in the US, it is most famous for the Hoover Dam. Outdoor recreational pursuits include boating and horseback riding; It is about 40 miles from Las Vegas. (According to the National Park Service, given the declining water levels and ongoing drought, Lake Mead National Recreation Area encourages visitors to plan ahead and stay informed. Be sure to check current conditions and alerts.)

How garden sitters help keep plants alive during late summer travel

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Explore the great outdoors with hiking trails and enjoy natural wildlife.

Protect the springs. Just three miles from Las Vegas, this attraction features 180 acres of botanical gardens, walking trails, wildlife habitat and more. The Preserve is an ideal diversion from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.

Click here to get the Fox News app

As with any planned trip, call ahead and do your usual due diligence on your destination before making reservations and arrangements.

Fox News Digital’s Kerry J. Byrne contributed to the reporting of this article.