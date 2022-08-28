Travelers spotted a bald eagle at the airport, but this isn’t his first TSA line

Enlarge this image toggle signature Don Griffard

On Monday, a traveler saw the real Charlotte Douglas Airport from a bird’s eye view.

Clark, a 19-year-old bald eagle, was registered to pass the TSA with his handlers on his flight back home to Missouri. Videos and photos attracted attention Twitter.

Clark – flying ambassador world bird sanctuary south of St. Louis. The scales on his claws never developed properly, and he would eventually contract pneumonia and die if he hunted in the wild, nonprofit executive Don Griffard told NPR by phone.

Griffard said Clark’s job is to spread awareness about conservation and raise money to support the reserve. He does this by attending events to fly to songs like Star Banner or you raise Me Up.

TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniform when they look over their shoulder, but I'm sure the team is in @CLTAirport Checkpoint A made a double impression when they saw the real one earlier this week.

Griffard said that Clark, named after William Clark – and yes, his orphanage has another eagle named Lewis – is hired to fly four to six times a year. In 12 years, this frequent flyer has flown over 100 commercial flights.

Eagles may not have shoes or belts to take off, but they have their own version of the search. Finding a TSA bald eagle involves examining its crate and under the carpet inside it.

People at airports often want to touch or see Clark, and his flight attendants have to turn down their requests to stick their fingers through the window in his box. But usually they are respectful, Griffard said.

Much to the gratitude of World Bird Sanctuary, Southwest Airlines allows Clark to travel in the main cabin. Other airlines don’t allow it, and Griffard has had to carry it in the cargo hold in the past — once, she says, the airline lost it that way.

Despite being 30 inches tall and weighing 7.5 pounds, Clark gets two seats and three seat belt extensions. It’s because of his box, which is strapped to the bulkhead of the plane. According to Griffard, a member of the World Bird Sanctuary’s eagle team sits next to the crate to keep an eye on it and give it snacks – usually bits of a rat.



At every stage of the journey, the World Bird Sanctuary team, airport staff, and often even the Southwest pilots are meticulous to ensure that Clark’s journey is as smooth as possible. He hates turbulence.

When the group arrives at their destination, Clark is given his own hotel room. They move furniture and throw a large tarp on the floor. He gets a perch in the middle of the room from which he watches TV. Griffard has said that he prefers cartoons and nature shows.