Travelers say Air Canada misled passengers whose plane from Vancouver was diverted to Winnipeg.

Silvino Braga said he was very disappointed and even distressed by his experience with Air Canada. He is holding his phone, which is full of messages from Air Canada changing his flight information. (Presented by Cristina Braga)

After spending the night on the floor of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Silvino Braga says he and fellow travelers bound for Winnipeg were shocked to learn how Air Canada planned to get them home.

Braga says airline officials have announced they are canceling the flight to Vancouver and rerouting it to Winnipeg instead.

But he says passengers bound for Vancouver were told a different story — Air Canada employees told them their flight was being canceled due to security concerns.

“[The Winnipeg passengers] everyone is standing there, we look at each other and say, “Wait a second. They just lied to these Vancouver people,” Braga said.

“Everything is in order with the plane, they are giving it to us.”

Passengers bound for Winnipeg were likely happy to leave Pearson after being given yoga mats the day before when their flights from Toronto were cancelled. But what happened on Sunday left Braga wondering if Air Canada had lied to him, too.

“We don’t know who to believe,” he said, “there has been so much misinformation.”

Flight AC113 was scheduled to leave Toronto and arrive in Vancouver on Sunday.

On the Air Canada website, the reason for canceling AC113 reads: “Unfortunately, this flight has been canceled due to a technical issue with an earlier flight that caused the aircraft that was supposed to operate your flight to be unavailable.”

It was redesignated flight AC2069 bound for Winnipeg. He immediately boarded and took the passengers to Winnipeg.

The CBC confirmed that the same aircraft was used.

A screenshot from the Air Canada travel app shows “technical issues” as the reason for the cancellation of a flight to Vancouver, even though the same plane was immediately used to carry passengers to Winnipeg. (Joan Roberts/CBC)

While Air Canada’s statement is technically correct — the flight was canceled due to an earlier technical problem — Braga says Vancouver passengers were led to believe that a technical problem had occurred on their plane.

“[People] were deceived,” Braga said, adding that he believes it was done by Air Canada “in a way that they hope they don’t have to reimburse anyone.”

“There’s a lot of verbal creativity going on here”

Birnie McIntosh and Tracey Taylor were also passengers on the flight from Winnipeg. After spending the night protecting themselves and other passengers that Air Canada had left to fend for themselves, they saw Air Canada gate personnel inform passengers bound for Vancouver that their flight had been cancelled. Then they saw the scoreboard move from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

Taylor believes that Air Canada was careful in its words, trying to cover up what actually happened to the planes.

“I think there’s a lot of verbal overkill going on here,” McIntosh said. He believes that it was [Air Canada] avoid further liability.”

McIntosh and Taylor say the incident shattered their confidence in the airline and despite having been flying with Air Canada for a long time, they won’t be doing so again.

Longtime Air Canada customers Birnie McIntosh and Tracey Taylor have said they will no longer fly with the airline after their experience in Toronto. (Jason Empson/CBC)

Max Johnson, chief consultant for TTJ Tourism in Winnipeg, said the situation was “an incredibly good example of the hypocrisy being displayed by Air Canada and other airlines.”

Johnson said, “Air Canada’s justification for canceling the flight to Vancouver is safety-related and therefore theoretically not responsible for it, and the immediate use of the same unsafe aircraft to ferry people to Winnipeg.” [is] absolutely ridiculous.”

Air Canada said in an emailed statement that due to safety concerns related to mechanical issues, it was unable to operate all scheduled flights. The report says they shared this information with the passengers.

“In such a situation, we allocate resources to minimize the overall impact on customers. In this case, the Toronto-Vancouver aircraft was relocated for the Toronto-Winnipeg flight because the Winnipeg customers were already delayed.”

Johnson said the announcement confirmed that the decision to cancel flight AC113 was Air Canada’s choice.

“They chose [to cancel the flight] after the plane was airworthy, Johnson said, “their excuse says, ‘I made the choice not to fly with you.’

Max Johnson believes Air Canada made a choice to inconvenience passengers when it canceled a flight to Vancouver and used the same plane to fly passengers to Winnipeg immediately. (Presented by Max Johnson)

Passenger rights advocate Gábor Lukács says Air Canada is deliberately using language to mislead the public in order to avoid paying the compensation passengers are legally entitled to.

“The cancellation of the flight from Toronto to Vancouver was not due to maintenance issues. This plane was in perfect condition,” he said. “Air Canada has made a management business decision to transfer this aircraft to another flight.”

Lukács said passengers should hold airlines accountable when they fail to comply with federal regulations.

“Air Canada must uphold the law and respect the rights of Canadians,” he said.

Braga wants to know if Air Canada is looking into the situation and implementing procedures.

“This is a Canadian company. We want to be proud of Canada,” Braga said. – Let’s.

Gabor Lukács, president of Air Passenger Rights, said passengers should hold airlines accountable when they violate their obligations. (SHS)

The Canadian Transportation Agency said in an emailed statement that it could not comment on the situation as it had not yet filed a complaint.

It states that airlines must comply with regulatory requirements, including Air Passenger Protection Rulesand conditions of carriage when selling a ticket.