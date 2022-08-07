Travel Issues – The New York Times

For many travelers, flight cancellations and other setbacks have made this a particularly frustrating summer. To help you understand how we got here and how to make the most of your own trips, two Times travel experts — Neeraj Chokshi, who works on transportation, and Heather Murphy, who writes about how people travel — answered questions from readers.
Why are so many flights cancelled? – Anna, South Bend, Indiana.
Neeraj: It’s a confluence of questions. The demand is quite high. After two years of not being able to travel or feeling unsafe due to Covid, summer travel is busy again. Another problem: the labor force is not enough. Both airlines and airports are having difficulty hiring, which means there is a shortage of movers, wheelchair agents, apron agents, right down to pilots.
To some extent, this is the problem of the airlines themselves. Early in the pandemic, as they sought to cut costs, airlines urged many employees to leave through buyouts or early retirement. Ultimately, it looks like it came back to bite them.
Will summer travel issues be over by October for my wedding? – Martina Mathijs, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Neeraj: There is hope. Major airlines are actively recruiting and soon these new employees should be fully trained. The industry should also get some relief thanks to seasonality: autumn is traditionally less busy. Also, parts of the economy aren’t doing so well, which could mean fewer people will be flying.
Do you think airfare prices will ever go down? I’m broke, but I need a vacation. — Cynthia Sogiharto, South Portland, Maine
Heather: Quite a few apps and websites, including Hopper, Kayak and Skyscanner, allow you to see what prices will be at different times when you search for a flight. I appreciate that the Hopper app will tell you whether you should book right away because prices are likely to go up, or wait until they drop even more.
Also, many airlines still allow people to change most flights without a fee, so you can buy a flight and then if you find a cheaper flight from the same airline, you can change it and get credit.
If an airline cancels your flight, what are your rights to a refund or vouchers? — Susan, southern New Jersey.
Heather: If your airline cancels your flight or significantly changes it, you should get your money back. This is something people don’t realize and airlines sometimes offer people vouchers instead when they actually owe you the money. If you are not automatically refunded, you may need to call the airline or fill out an online form. If the money has not shown up in your bank account within a few weeks of your request, you should let your credit card company know and this may help you get your money back.
What steps should you take to plan how to deal with a Covid infection while on holiday? — Libby Bucholz, Cary, North Carolina
Heather: It’s tempting to put it out of your mind, but you were wise to come up with a plan ahead of time. Some, but not all, travel insurance policies cover seven days of additional living expenses, as well as medical expenses in the event of a positive test result. In particular, if you are over 65 years of age or have health problems, you should contact your healthcare provider and find out if he or she can prescribe Paxlovid for you while you are on the road.
You no longer need to be tested to return to the US or travel to most countries, so you really should determine if you have Covid before you fly home. CDC guidance says that if you test positive, you must isolate yourself for five days and then wear a mask for five days after that. (Heather has more post-restriction travel tips here.)
What can I do to reduce my vacation’s carbon footprint? — Kevin Moruni, State College, Pennsylvania.
Neeraj: The airlines I cover will not appreciate my words, but: Fly less. Flying is a huge contributor to anyone’s carbon footprint, and if that’s important to you, it’s worth considering how much and how far you travel.
Should I ship my luggage overseas to avoid the chaos of losing it? — Caroline Adams, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Heather: If you need to travel with something so precious to you that if it gets lost it will ruin your life, take it in your hand luggage. If it’s too big, don’t be afraid to send it. But I don’t think we’ve reached the point yet where people need to stop checking their luggage.
For a big trip, is it better to use a travel agency or plan on your own? — June Sambrowski, Morris Plains, New Jersey
Heather: Travel agents are good if you have the money for them. With all the travel chaos and terrible customer service offered by so many airlines, if you have a travel agent, they might be the one to wait on the phone for four hours for you.
Before working in journalism, Heather Murphy taught English at an institute in Chile with non-traditional ideas about basic words. Niraj Chokshi pays for transportation, but his favorite mode of transportation is walking with his wife and their dog, Kevin.
Claire Moses, Jan Prasad Philbrick, Tom Wright-Piersanti and Ashley Wu contributed to Morning.