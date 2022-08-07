Travel Issues – The New York Times

For many travelers, flight cancellations and other setbacks have made this a particularly frustrating summer. To help you understand how we got here and how to make the most of your own trips, two Times travel experts — Neeraj Chokshi, who works on transportation, and Heather Murphy, who writes about how people travel — answered questions from readers.

Why are so many flights cancelled? – Anna, South Bend, Indiana.

Neeraj: It’s a confluence of questions. The demand is quite high. After two years of not being able to travel or feeling unsafe due to Covid, summer travel is busy again. Another problem: the labor force is not enough. Both airlines and airports are having difficulty hiring, which means there is a shortage of movers, wheelchair agents, apron agents, right down to pilots.

To some extent, this is the problem of the airlines themselves. Early in the pandemic, as they sought to cut costs, airlines urged many employees to leave through buyouts or early retirement. Ultimately, it looks like it came back to bite them.