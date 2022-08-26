Transportation agency cuts Montreal rapper’s commercial for using English

The first rapper on Montreal’s new electric train was disappointed to learn that his commercial had been removed from the public transit system’s social media page.

“It was a good visibility,” said Montreal rapper Makendal Saint-Félix, known as Maki Lavender.

Saint-Félix was thrilled when he was asked to speak at a promotional event for the opening Capital Express Network (REM) replica cars from last year.

He was given a jersey to perform and asked to appear in 30 second video where he raps in a car cue and references REM.

A clip was posted to REM’s official TikTok page on Tuesday and was soon flooded with comments criticizing St-Félix for rapping in English.

Montreal rapper Makendal Saint-Félix aka Maki Lavender filmed his commercial for R.E.M. due to language issues. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

The rapper said he thought the commenters were trolling, referring to a common TikTok joke imitating English-speaking Quebecers speaking French as the situation escalated.

When The Journal de Montreal first noticed the post and reached out to REM for comment on Thursday, the post was deleted. CBC did not see this post.

“If a [the commenters] took it seriously, it’s funny,” St. Felix said.

He said he thought it was “strange” that the corporation removed the video when he was asked to create promotional content. He also said he received a call asking him to refrain from talking to the press.

“I really don’t understand what I did wrong because DIX30 paid me to perform as a train event,” Saint-Félix said. “There are so many companies, so many corporations, I’m a little guy.”

The infrastructure division of Caisse de dépôt et Place du Québec (CDPQ), which manages the REM project, told the CBC that the video did not meet their publication criteria for sharing information about the electric train.

“Our digital platforms cover the various milestones of the project, and mostly in French,” said CDPQ Infra spokeswoman Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau.

Saint-Félix spent the summer on tour outside of Quebec and said the experience helped him understand Quebec’s language policy a little better.

He said it can be difficult to balance the desire to be popular outside of the French-speaking province while maintaining his local reputation.

And if his rap career didn’t take off, Saint-Félix said he’d become a farmer in Gaspe.