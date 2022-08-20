New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Transgender golfer Haley Davidson is trying to become the first transgender woman to earn an LPGA Tour card after two rounds in the first phase of the 2022 LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School this weekend.

Davidson, who was born in Scotland but lives in Florida, shot a first-round 70 on Thursday at Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California, to finish tied for 59th. Davidson shot 76 the next day after bogeying holes 6, 8, 13, 15, and 17.

According to LPGA Tour Rules For the event, any player with a score of 88 or higher in any of the first three rounds is automatically disqualified from the qualifiers and ineligible to receive Tour status for 2023.

Those who shoot under 88 in three rounds earn “2023 Epson Tour status,” the LPGA Tour’s official qualifying tour. The top 100 players will move on to Stage II from October 18.

The final phase will take place in the first two weeks of December.

According to the LPGA website More than 600 Epson Tour alumni have earned LPGA Tour membership since its inception in 1999.

Davidson began hormone therapy treatments in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021, Golfweek reported in May 2021. According to the outlet, Davidson last competed as a male in 2015 in the US Open local qualifying at Admiral Cove in Jupiter, Florida.

The LPGA Tour dropped its “female at birth” requirement in 2010, ESPN reported at the time.