Transfer roundup
FOOTBALL

Transfer roundup

By printveela editor

Nottingham Forest have announced their 18th signing this summer, but face the question of whether to add Serge Aurier to the rookie list after agreeing a deal for the Ivory Coast defender.

Renan Lodi was introduced to fans ahead of Forest’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after the Brazilian left-back completed his loan move from Atlético Madrid.

Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Live!

Steve Cooper’s side have already agreed on a free transfer for former Tottenham defender Aurier, but they are also known to be interested in Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibé.

Meanwhile, TottenhamAtlético’s Sergio Reguilon appears poised to join Atlético on a season’s loan after falling out of favor under Antonio Conte.

West Ham approaching Lucas’ move from Lyon for a club-record fee that could be as high as £51m. The Brazilian was due to undergo a medical on Sunday before signing a five-year contract with an option for a one-year extension.

Chelsea still hoping to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the end of the transfer window, but keeping an eye on the situation with Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace. The Ivory Coast forward’s contract with Selhurst Park is less than 12 months and Palace remain interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea on loan after his successful performance last season.

Ethan Ampadu appears poised to join Spezia on loan after Chelsea agreed to a deal with the option to make the move permanent for around €15m.

