type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Transfer news Manchester United consider loaning Pulisic from Chelsea
SportsFOOTBALL

Transfer news Manchester United consider loaning Pulisic from Chelsea

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Manchester United could look to bolster their attacking options by trying to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea.

Pulisic, who is also interested in Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle, has failed to establish himself as a regular since leaving Borussia Dortmund for £58m three years ago. The US winger has not been consistent enough while he has also struggled with a string of injuries and is poised to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes.

Everton and Bournemouth have entered into a fight for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Read more

United, who got off to a bad start under Erik ten Hag, are offering Pulisic a possible path out of Stamford Bridge. Old Trafford are considering taking the 23-year-old on loan for the season. Chelsea are ready to listen to offers from Pulisic, who has two years left on his contract, but it remains to be seen if they are ready to send him to a rival club on a temporary basis.

Joining Pulisic permanently at United could be a more attractive option for Chelsea, who are rebuilding their attack. Thomas Tuchel has already sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig and allowed Romel Lukaku to join Internazionale on loan. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech also want to leave Chelsea, who are trying to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Everton striker Anthony Gordon.

Tuchel, who has already signed England striker Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, was disappointed by the lack of offensive violence last season. Pulisic, who came off the bench in Chelsea’s first two games this season, scored eight goals in all competitions last season. He was guilty of a wasteful finish when Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup final in May.

However, United are desperate for attacking reinforcements after humiliating defeats to Brighton and Brentford. Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to leave, Anthony Martial is injured and Marcus Rashford, who is Paris Saint-Germain’s target, is out of shape. United last week turned down Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

‘I’m buying Manchester United’: Elon Musk’s ‘joke’ on Twitter accuses him of debating the club’s future

Read more

Ten Hag is also trying to establish himself in midfield, but United’s deal for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collapse. Casemiro from Real Madrid became an alternative to Rabiot.

United have spent much of the summer chasing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is also a Chelsea target. However, De Jong remains determined not to leave Barça. United have not given up on pursuing the Dutch midfielder but admit the chances of signing him are slim and are exploring alternatives.

Meanwhile, United had a rejection of Atlético’s offer of João Felix. Football director John Murtow is known to have contacted the Spanish club directly about the 22-year-old forward but was told he was not for sale. Felix cost Atlético £113m to buy the Portuguese from Benfica in 2019. He has four years left on his contract.

Another United target, Casemiro, will decide on his future after the Real Madrid midfielder negotiates with Carlo Ancelotti. Understandably, United are having a particularly difficult time making a move as the Real Madrid head coach doesn’t want to sell any player, and that will only happen if the Brazilian wants to force a move.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing highly regarded Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei for £12m plus £4m in extras. On Thursday, the 19-year-old boy must undergo a medical examination.

The club are also ready to loan out their 23-year-old centre-back Trevo Chalob. Tuchel wants to sign another defender whose main target is Leicester’s Wesley Fofana and Chalob’s options could be limited this season.

Previous articleWhat do you need to apply for a passport? Here is a step by step guide
Next articleKentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest aimed at attracting more tourists

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Wife of missing Florida doctor files for divorce on day he disappears from boat

off Video Fox News Flash August 17 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The GOP worried that big tech, Disney, would create a hostile work environment by prioritizing abortion for pregnant women

closer Video Pro-abortion protesters clash with anti-abortion Catholics in New York City...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Angelina Jolie Gives Sneak Peek at New Film ‘Without Blood’, Talks Working with Sons Pax, Maddox

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Steelers’ Nazi Harris feels ‘undervalued’ by Alabama head coach Nick Saban, relationship now ‘rock solid’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Elon Musk’s ‘Joke’ tweet blames United ownership debate

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk briefly electrified the debate about Manchester United's future by claiming on Twitter that he...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

GOP Rep. Who is Liz Chaney? What is her political position? Is she running for president? What we know.

Wyoming congresswoman, former vice president and daughter of former President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critic. Liz Cheney lost...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Elon Musk’s ‘Joke’ tweet blames United ownership debate

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk briefly electrified the debate...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

The first few days after the final were a bit surreal.

lLess than three weeks after England's euphoric Euro...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Rodrigo’s revival gives Marsh even more options

"IIt's great to see him play so well....
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

New Era chairman hails creation of Liverpool Supporters Council

The newly elected chairman of the Liverpool Supporters...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News