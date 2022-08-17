Transfer news Manchester United consider loaning Pulisic from Chelsea





Manchester United could look to bolster their attacking options by trying to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea. Pulisic, who is also interested in Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle, has failed to establish himself as a regular since leaving Borussia Dortmund for £58m three years ago. The US winger has not been consistent enough while he has also struggled with a string of injuries and is poised to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes. Everton and Bournemouth have entered into a fight for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz. Read more United, who got off to a bad start under Erik ten Hag, are offering Pulisic a possible path out of Stamford Bridge. Old Trafford are considering taking the 23-year-old on loan for the season. Chelsea are ready to listen to offers from Pulisic, who has two years left on his contract, but it remains to be seen if they are ready to send him to a rival club on a temporary basis. Joining Pulisic permanently at United could be a more attractive option for Chelsea, who are rebuilding their attack. Thomas Tuchel has already sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig and allowed Romel Lukaku to join Internazionale on loan. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech also want to leave Chelsea, who are trying to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Everton striker Anthony Gordon. Tuchel, who has already signed England striker Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, was disappointed by the lack of offensive violence last season. Pulisic, who came off the bench in Chelsea’s first two games this season, scored eight goals in all competitions last season. He was guilty of a wasteful finish when Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup final in May. However, United are desperate for attacking reinforcements after humiliating defeats to Brighton and Brentford. Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to leave, Anthony Martial is injured and Marcus Rashford, who is Paris Saint-Germain’s target, is out of shape. United last week turned down Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

‘I’m buying Manchester United’: Elon Musk’s ‘joke’ on Twitter accuses him of debating the club’s future Read more

Ten Hag is also trying to establish himself in midfield, but United’s deal for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collapse. Casemiro from Real Madrid became an alternative to Rabiot.

United have spent much of the summer chasing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is also a Chelsea target. However, De Jong remains determined not to leave Barça. United have not given up on pursuing the Dutch midfielder but admit the chances of signing him are slim and are exploring alternatives.

Meanwhile, United had a rejection of Atlético’s offer of João Felix. Football director John Murtow is known to have contacted the Spanish club directly about the 22-year-old forward but was told he was not for sale. Felix cost Atlético £113m to buy the Portuguese from Benfica in 2019. He has four years left on his contract.

Another United target, Casemiro, will decide on his future after the Real Madrid midfielder negotiates with Carlo Ancelotti. Understandably, United are having a particularly difficult time making a move as the Real Madrid head coach doesn’t want to sell any player, and that will only happen if the Brazilian wants to force a move.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing highly regarded Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei for £12m plus £4m in extras. On Thursday, the 19-year-old boy must undergo a medical examination.

The club are also ready to loan out their 23-year-old centre-back Trevo Chalob. Tuchel wants to sign another defender whose main target is Leicester’s Wesley Fofana and Chalob’s options could be limited this season.