Transfer news Hudson-Odoi close to loan at Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi appears set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea after turning down two loan offers from Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old winger has made 126 appearances for Chelsea but has not appeared since early March. Negotiations for a move to Leverkusen are progressing well and the deal is expected to close this week.

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Wesley Fofana despite Leicester turning down a £70m upgrade for the French centre-back who is determined to move to Stamford Bridge. Negotiations through intermediaries continue in the hope of finding a solution.

Quick guide How do I subscribe to sports news? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS app store for iPhones or the Google Play store for Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.

If you already have the Guardian app, please make sure you are using the latest version.

In the Guardian app, press the yellow button in the bottom right corner, then go to Settings (gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sports notifications. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

There are no talks between Chelsea and Manchester United over Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag turned down a defender in Monday’s victory over Liverpool, but he is expected to stay at United and fight for his place. Fofana remains Chelsea’s main defensive target.