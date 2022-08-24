type here...
Transfer news Hudson-Odoi close to loan at Leverkusen
By printveela editor

Callum Hudson-Odoi appears set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea after turning down two loan offers from Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old winger has made 126 appearances for Chelsea but has not appeared since early March. Negotiations for a move to Leverkusen are progressing well and the deal is expected to close this week.

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Wesley Fofana despite Leicester turning down a £70m upgrade for the French centre-back who is determined to move to Stamford Bridge. Negotiations through intermediaries continue in the hope of finding a solution.

There are no talks between Chelsea and Manchester United over Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag turned down a defender in Monday’s victory over Liverpool, but he is expected to stay at United and fight for his place. Fofana remains Chelsea’s main defensive target.

