Transfer news Hudson-Odoi close to loan at Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi appears set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea after turning down two loan offers from Premier League clubs.
The 21-year-old winger has made 126 appearances for Chelsea but has not appeared since early March. Negotiations for a move to Leverkusen are progressing well and the deal is expected to close this week.
Chelsea are still pushing to sign Wesley Fofana despite Leicester turning down a £70m upgrade for the French centre-back who is determined to move to Stamford Bridge. Negotiations through intermediaries continue in the hope of finding a solution.
There are no talks between Chelsea and Manchester United over Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag turned down a defender in Monday’s victory over Liverpool, but he is expected to stay at United and fight for his place. Fofana remains Chelsea’s main defensive target.