Trans Mountain Announces Don Farrell as New CEO and President

Trans Mountain Corp. announces that Don Farrell will become its new president and chief executive officer next week.

The pipeline operator says Farrell has more than 35 years of experience in the energy business, where she has held senior positions.

Most recently, she was President and CEO of TransAlta Corp. and helped the company move away from coal-fired electricity generation.

Farrell’s appointment came after Ian Anderson announced in February that he would step down from that position in April.

Farrell will be tasked with leading the company as she oversees the pipeline expansion, which she called “one of Canada’s most important infrastructure projects.”

Farrell says the Trans Mountain expansion project is approaching the 60 percent completion mark, and she looks forward to seeing the organization through as she leads the next phase of the company’s future.