type here...
CANADA POLITICS Trans Mountain Announces Don Farrell as New CEO and...
CANADAPOLITICS

Trans Mountain Announces Don Farrell as New CEO and President

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Trans Mountain Corp. announces that Don Farrell will become its new president and chief executive officer next week.

The pipeline operator says Farrell has more than 35 years of experience in the energy business, where she has held senior positions.

Most recently, she was President and CEO of TransAlta Corp. and helped the company move away from coal-fired electricity generation.

Farrell’s appointment came after Ian Anderson announced in February that he would step down from that position in April.

Farrell will be tasked with leading the company as she oversees the pipeline expansion, which she called “one of Canada’s most important infrastructure projects.”

Farrell says the Trans Mountain expansion project is approaching the 60 percent completion mark, and she looks forward to seeing the organization through as she leads the next phase of the company’s future.

Previous articleCleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in preseason opener at Jacksonville
Next articleCanadian Layla Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open by losing in straight sets to Haddad Maya.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 30-year-old Florida cold case was cracked after the suspect’s family members spoke with police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 10 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

House Democrats prioritize voting on Manchin’s bill, an IRS expansion on police funding

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 10 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ellen DeGeneres sends her best wishes to actress ex Anne Heche, who is in a coma after a car accident

closer Video DeGeneres shared her best wishes for the actress, who...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Deshaun Watson will start the Browns’ first preseason game on Friday

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan canceled due to Canada’s anti-terrorism law

A Taliban fighter stands guard as people receive food rations distributed by a South Korean humanitarian aid group...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Snowbirds landed after crash at Fort St. John

The Royal Canadian Air Force has ordered a "combat halt" for its Snowbird demonstration squadron jets following a...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

Snowbirds landed after crash at Fort St. John

The Royal Canadian Air Force has ordered a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Plastic makers ask court to overturn planned federal ban on single-use plastic products

More than two dozen plastic manufacturers are asking...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

The Greens stage an unconventional race for the lead with video games and an open mic

The Green Party of Canada prides itself on...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Freeland condemns police brutality after altercation between police and Senegalese diplomat

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland denounces police brutality...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News