Old Savannah tours have arrived Ben Affleck’s 87-acre Georgia estate on Saturday.

It is unclear whether trams will be used to shuttle guests to the venue; However, on Saturday afternoon, three empty tour buses were seen heading to Affleck’s home.

On Saturday, the wedding preparations were in full swing as delivery trucks were seen arriving at Star Estate before the trams arrived. Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned port-a-potty, were seen arriving before the wedding on Saturday night.

Some unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an “icebox”, a drink catering service van.

Jennifer Lopez announces marriage to Ben Affleck in surprise wedding: ‘We did it. love is beautiful’

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez The ceremony is expected to take place on Saturday evening in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend. The weekend wedding celebration began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and will conclude with a celebratory barbecue Sunday.

People are working round the clock for what they are eagerly waiting for A star-studded event, Affleck raised white tents across the property on Saturday morning.

Details on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding at a Georgia estate

As the crew prepares for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learns that during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks display.

A few days before the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appeared to be an altar A sprawling Georgian estate . The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island overlooking the Newport River.

According to the Daily Mail, the price tag for the wedding was over $400,000. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty Affleck will officiate And Lopez’s weekend weddings.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas last month and are hosting an extravagant weekend for their friends and family.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday hours before the wedding festivities.

This is not confirmed They were taken to an area hospital or for any reason. The Daily Mail reported that Affleck’s mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Bold, fell off the dock, injuring her leg and requiring stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen in a wheelchair outside a hospital.

