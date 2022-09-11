Trae Lance’s reaction to mistakes in San Francisco’s ugly loss is a hopeful sign | opinion

CHICAGO — Trae Lance’s best performance all day came an hour after the game ended.

After much preseason hype surrounding Lance and his San Francisco 49ers, they lost to the Chicago Bears in the most ugliest — literally and figurative — fashions. Unintended interruption. A dozen fines. A sudden downpour turned the ball like stone and the field into a massive slip n’ slide.

Lance could have used any of those as an excuse as the Bears stunned the 49ers 19-10 after trailing 10-0 about 10 minutes into the third quarter.

But he didn’t.

“I made a lot of mistakes,” Lance said, ticking off a few of them. “There are a lot of mistakes. Lots of stuff to clean up, sure, for me.

“I’m fed up with myself,” he added. “I’m a little better than that.”

That attitude, along with his prodigious talent, convinced 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to entrust the franchise to the second-year quarterback. And that’s why, as the Niners get frustrated with dropping the game, there’s no panic or worry that it’s more than just a bad day.

“He’s a mature guy, a great teammate,” Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams said after hearing Lance take responsibility for the loss. “It doesn’t surprise us. That’s why he’s here.

Here is the latest descendant of Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Although he wasn’t a big-time college player — he played at North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision — Lance had all the makings of a big-time NFL quarterback. Big arm, mobile, good field vision, receiving ability.

He showed the light that Sunday. Like San Francisco’s lone touchdown that came on the first drive of the second quarter.

The scoring play was a 6-yard run by Deebo Samuel. But it was set up by the second play of the drive when Lance came under pressure and pitched out to Ray-Ray McCloud, who turned it into a 20-yard gain.

That kind of presence and poise can’t be taught, and as anyone who’s watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs over the past few years can tell you, it gives you an advantage when the defense knows Lance is likely to flip. When he runs the ball to someone at the last second.

In the fourth quarter, on third-and-10 and facing a Bears blitz, Lance stepped into the pocket to give himself space and threaded the ball between Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow for an 11-yard completion to Ross Dwelly.

There was also a 44-yard pass to Javon Jennings on another third-and-long. And there were plenty of keepers on third down to extend drives, including a 13-yard run when the 49ers absolutely needed it for fresh downs.

Now, impressive individual plays mean little in the NFL if you can’t finish the drive, and Lance will have to improve from having the potential to be the star he is to actually being the guy.

San Francisco had to settle for a field goal early in the third quarter when Lance was sacked on third down inside the Bears 5. That drive ended when Lance avoided the sack to find Dwelly, who focused on Jennings and the Bears safety. Eddie Jackson sneaks in and hits the ball.

Lance also had other throws that went too low to his receivers or beyond their outstretched arms.

“I thought he did some good things. He was very smooth from the beginning,” Shanahan said. “I thought he did some good things, but everything fell apart in the end.”

Not only that on Lance. It’s hard to win when you give up almost 100 yards in penalties and it’s nearly impossible when most of those penalties keep drives alive.

Chicago would not have reached the end zone on its first two scoring drives had it not been for bonehead plays by the 49ers defense, a facemask on one and a late hit on Justin Fields on the other.

“It’s tough playing against the opposing team,” Williams said. “And it’s even harder when you’re playing against yourself.”

But just as quarterbacks get all the credit in the NFL, they also get all the blame. Or most of it, anyway.

That Lance is willing to accept is a good sign for the 49ers.

“I have to be better,” he said. “I made some big plays, but I gave up a couple, especially on third down, there.”

It was just the third start of Lance’s career and the seventh game he played. If he learns from this game and becomes the quarterback Shanahan was and the 49ers trust him, this loss will be a small price to pay for San Francisco.

And if not? Well, at least the Niners have Jimmy Garoppolo waiting next door.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.