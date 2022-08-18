Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo is the short-term solution Browns need after Deshaun Watson’s suspension | opinion

Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary process finally reached a resolution Thursday after the NFL and players’ union agreed to an 11-game suspension for the Pro Bowl quarterback, recently acquired by the Cleveland Browns, who will also pay a $5 million fine.

It’s a more severe punishment than the original six-game ban issued by former US District Judge Sue Robinson, which cost Watson less than his $230 million guaranteed contract. A new compromise between the league and the NFL Players Association is sure to be tough, unlikely to be well received by the two dozen women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct or the NFL’s millions of female fans — especially those who support Cleveland.