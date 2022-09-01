New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A tractor-trailer hauling Alfredo Sauce crashed on Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, spilling sauce onto the roadway and causing lane closures.

The accident was reported around 4:45 p.m. FOX13 Memphis reports, Citing the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

Pictures from the scene show sauce spilled across all traffic lanes and the side of the truck’s trailer torn apart.

A woman was treated at a hospital for non-serious injuries by Memphis police, the station reported.

According to TDOT, all northbound lanes in the area were temporarily closed while southbound traffic was restricted to one lane as crews worked to remove the truck and clean up the mess.

It’s unclear what brand of alfredo sauce the truck was transporting.

A day of delays for drivers on California’s I-80 after a similar accident caused a mild mess in Memphis.

A semi-truck carrying tomatoes collided and thousands of tomatoes fell on the road. Tomatoes are crushed by oncoming cars, creating a slippery – and saucy – mess.