Toyota is developing a hassle-free way for you to travel.

The automaker is testing a system that allows one vehicle to “tow” another without any physical contact between the two.

An employee suggested the idea through the company’s Hype Innovation Suggestion System, and Toyota decided to run with it.

The system is being tested with Toyota Sienna minivans equipped with a wireless communication system that allows a trailing vehicle to follow the lead without any interaction from its driver.

Toyota says most of the equipment needed to enable this is already in the vehicles and its operation only requires a software development key as well as a few additional components to make it viable for production.

Initial low-speed testing is keeping vehicles at a safe distance, but the team behind it hopes to close the gap and increase speeds as development progresses, with trials on the highway and in urban traffic possible early next year. The project’s senior engineering manager, Lisa Maitrecki.

Paul Fanson, Toyota Motor’s senior manager of engineering and manufacturing, told Fox News Digital that users can use it to create guided convoys, if multiple vehicles are heading to the same destination, or to “pull” an empty vehicle somewhere. service Sensors on the vehicles monitor the surrounding traffic to avoid collisions.

This feature can also find commercial applications in fleet management. There is also the possibility of developing self-powered trailers that can work with it, making the towing experience easier.

Similar “platooning” has been proposed for autonomous vehicles, but Toyota’s idea is more focused on those under human control.

State and federal regulations will need to be updated to allow it, and discussions have already taken place on how to accomplish that, but Toyota will continue to work on the technology before making a final decision on making it available to consumers.