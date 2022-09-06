Tracking Trump’s endorsements: Here’s how he got picked in the primaries

Toggle caption Joe Maiorana / AP

Joe Maiorana / AP

Former President Donald Trump has been a constant presence in this year’s statewide primaries, endorsing more than 200 Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and top state executive offices across the country.

So as the primary calendar draws to a close, how have its endorsers fared?

An NPR tally of Trump’s endorsements found that a majority won his GOP primaries, but nearly three-quarters of his picks are incumbents who Expect to win alreadyMany ran unopposed in their primaries.

In fact, only one Trump-endorsed incumbent — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorne – was eliminated in the primary.

Supporters of former presidents fared somewhat worse in open races, when not in office, or when they supported a challenger to a Republican incumbent.

Overall, 91% of Trump’s nominees won their open primaries, and 4 in 10 challengers remained in office. His election was particularly bad in Georgia, as he tried to oust sitting GOP officials from state executive offices.

Loading…

Looking at who Trump endorsed, most candidates said they support his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. And only among Trump-backed House incumbents, a majority objected to certifying the 2020 election.

Up and down the ballot, Trump has made a concerted effort to support and actively campaign for Republicans challenging GOP incumbents who disagree with his election lies.

Notably, of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 coup, five out of six ran for re-election and faced Trump-backed primary challenges. Only two Those officials won.

Many Republicans backed by Trump face a competitive general election Democratic candidateSo it is not clear how their fare will be in November.

The full list is below. Did we miss something? email nprpolitics@npr.org.

Loading…

With a report by Benjamin Swasey