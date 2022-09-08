New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tourists gather at Buckingham Palace amid concerns Queen Elizabeth II. She was put down Medical supervision On September 8, doctors were “worried” about her health.

Some tourists in London, including Sue and Andy Alderman from Somerset, decided to pay their respects at Buckingham Palace as soon as they heard the news. BBC.

Queen Elizabeth canceled the meeting after doctors advised her to rest

other tourists People from as far afield as Australia’s Pam Fleming and Kim Tierney, who were already on a tour of Buckingham Palace, learned of the tragic update.

“She’s the only queen we’ve ever had,” Pam told the outlet. “All my life. She’s such a lovely lady. It’s a the sack.”

Months agoThe Queen was spotted at the same venue during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, waving happily to the crowd from the balcony.

Liz Truss becomes UK Prime Minister

Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Prince William are all currently traveling to Balmoral Castle to be by her side.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news coming out of Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts – and people’s thoughts Across our United Kingdom – At this time Her Majesty is with The Queen and her family.”

The Queen currently resides at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in the Scottish Highlands, which she has long said is her favorite place. She has been staying there since she fell ill.